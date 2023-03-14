Police mocked over ‘Grand Theft Auto’ mugshot

They accused the cops of Grand Theft Auto-mation.

UK police are being ridiculed online after producing a sketchy digital reproduction of an assault suspect — with many comparing it to a character from “Grand Theft Auto.” A tweet detailing the virtual courtroom sketch is currently garnering guffaws online.

“Can you help us identify the man?” read the tweet, which was posted Monday by the Avon and Somerset Police . Attached was an Electronic Facial Identification Technique, or E-FIT, which is a computer-generated composite of a wanted criminal based on eyewitness descriptions.

This particularly digital doppelganger depicted a suspect accused of punching a victim in Bristol on Nov. 25, 2022, Jam Press reported.

“The victim was approached by an unknown man where he was shouted at before being punched multiple times in the face,” the police spokesperson described in a statement. “He received medical treatment for a swollen jaw, a nose bleed and pain in his forehead.”

Some commenters compared the mugshot to Will Smith’s flat-top-rocking character in the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Jam Press

They added, “Officers are keen to speak to the man in the E-fit as they believe he has information which could aid their investigation.”

Unfortunately, identifying him could prove challenging given the poorly rendered digital mugshot, which rocks an oversized bobblehead and crude flat top as if created on a video game’s character generator. The suspect also sports a parka with a fluffy hood, and an exposed chest and neck.

One user compared the mugshot to a character in “Grand Theft Auto 3.” Jam Press

Another comment likened the rendering to Nick Cannon’s character in “Monster House.” Jam Press

Needless to say, the court of online opinion had a field day with the suspect’s shoddy sim.

“Have u looked for him in GTA 3?” joked one wit in reference to the flat-topped protagonist of Rockstar Games’ 2001 video game.

Meanwhile, a Facebook commenter compared the E-FIT to Nick Cannon’s character, Officer Lister, in the 2006 animated flick “Monster House.”

Other critics analogized the reproduction to Will Smith, with one quipping “Think he lives in Bel-Air.”

The suspect is reportedly wanted for assault in Bristol, UK. Jam Press

Thankfully, the police also provided a written description of the suspect for those stumped by the visual one.

“He is described as black, of slim build, thought to be in his late-20s to early 30s, with short, black hair which is shaved at the sides,” they wrote. “He was wearing a white coat with grey tracksuit bottoms.”