Albany Dems reject Gov. Hochul’s bail reform fix, charter school hike in budget

Albany Democrats outright rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed overhaul of bail reform, as well as her push to expand charter schools, in budget resolutions expected to pass in coming days.

The non-binding counterproposals to the $227 billion draft spending plan Hochul unveiled on Feb. 1 also include a litany of other proposals that run to the left of Hochul politically.

Ideas floated in the Democratic budget priorities include increasing the minimum wage, doubling down on solitary confinement limits, and expanding publicly funded health care to illegal immigrants.

“This Senate one-house budget ignores the main concerns of the majority of New Yorkers including crime and affordability. More money for special interests while increasing the burdens on those who pay the bills,” state Sen. George Borello (R-Jamestown) said.

Both chambers are also challenging Hochul over raising income taxes on people making more than $5 million while rejecting her proposed tuition increases at SUNY and CUNY campuses, according to the draft spending plans unveiled by the state Senate and Assembly.

Hochul, Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), Hochul and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) have until April 1 to complete the budget — though the governor has warned she would delay a deal if necessary to extract concessions.

The Assembly is pushing for $232.9 billion in total spending while it remained unclear by publication time what the top-line number was for the state Senate though it would likely be billions more than the already record-breaking $227 billion Hochul wants to spend.

“Long list of spending adds appears to run into billions,” E.J. McMahon of the Empire Center for Public Policy tweeted while noting a proposed income tax hike was less than some progressives have wanted.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will negotiate a final budget with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hans Pennink

“By same token, it wouldn’t pay for more than a fraction of their preferred spending adds.”

A ban on flavored tobacco proposed by Hochul also lacks backing from either chamber.

On another front, the state Senate and Assembly are pushing back at delays in expanding publicly-funded health care to undocumented people over 64 years old — and Senate Democrats would like to have the program cover all ages.

They are even proposing to give $1.25 million to “Many Threads, One Fabric” initiative backed by New York State United Teachers – a union opposed to allowing more charters in New York City – for exploring “exploring racial justice, diversity and equity issues,” according to the NYSUT website.

The Assembly resolution is lighter on policy proposals in line with the chamber’s tradition compared to the Senate.

While the Senate is pushing for a more aggressive ban on gas hook-ups in new buildings, the Assembly resolution contained more vague language.

Gov. Hochul has pushed to increase the number of charter schools. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

The release of the resolutions sets the stage for the final leg of negotiations among Speaker Carl Heastie, Hochul and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

“The Assembly Majority budget proposal offers a smart and fiscally responsible plan to move New York forward,” Heastie said in a statement. “We are committed to addressing affordability issues head on in all aspects of our proposal so we can continue to put New York families first.”

There are glimmers of hope on some issues for Hochul in the resolutions unveiled by the Assembly and state Senate despite the rejection of top-line items like her bail overhaul.

A much-criticized proposal for a $450 million loan to modernize Belmont Park is getting the green light from both chambers despite declining attendance at horse races.

The Legislature is also backing Hochul’s controversial push to expand tax credits for movies, TV and Broadway productions though the Assembly is seeking some changes.

Furthermore, lawmakers and Hochul agree on finding more than $1.3 billion in new annual funding for the MTA even though they disagree on how to do it.

Both bodies rejected Hochul’s bid to have New York City contribute $500 million to the MTA, a potential win for New York CIty Mayor Eric Adams who has pushed back hard against it.

Both also rejected Hochul’s proposal to raise more than $800 million from a hike of the state’s controversial payroll on counties served by the MTA.

The state Senate, instead, proposed hiking the state’s franchise tax and allowing the City Council to establish and charge for residential parking permits in the five boroughs to provide new revenue for the transit giant.

The upper chamber would also end the tax exemption on Madison Square Garden , generating approximately $42 million.

“Now that the Legislature has finalized its budget proposals, we look forward to working with Governor Hochul to pass a strong budget that works for working-class people,” state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris (D-Queens) said.

Assembly lawmakers, on the other hand, proposed that Hochul pick up almost all of the tab for the MTA from the state’s current budget.

Both chambers likewise embraced the targets laid out by the governor for the construction of new homes and apartments downstate, which would grow the overhaul housing supply by 3 percent every 3 years despite resistance from suburban lawmakers.

However, lawmakers would gut the enforcement provisions of Hochul’s housing plan.

“We’re disappointed, we think that the teeth are necessary to actually get the housing built,” said Andrew Fine, the policy director at Open New York, which is campaigning for changes to state law to boost housing production.

The governor is trying to ensure the housing gets built by forcing local municipalities to change their zoning regulations to allow for the construction of buildings from two to four stories within a half-mile of subway stations and many commuter rail stops.

She would also create a new state board that could approve construction nixed by local governments if it included units set aside for working and middle class New Yorkers.

Lawmakers are countering by offering municipalities a new carrot with grants from a new $500 million fund to meet the growth target. Hochul had proposed spending $250 million.

Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays expressed optimism that the budget process would work out for the governor despite the long list of rejected proposals.

“Governor Hochul’s Executive Budget makes transformative investments to make New York more affordable, more livable and safer, and she looks forward to working with the legislature on a final budget that meets the needs of all New Yorkers.”