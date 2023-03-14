Is Bella Ramsey Leaving ‘The Last of Us’?

By now the fungi-covered cat is out of the bag. Fans of The Last of Us now know that Season 2 will likely include a time jump, assuming that the show follows the same timeline as the games. And you know what a time jump means: potential recasting.

Fortunately, this is one disaster you don’t have to worry about. The Last of Us creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin along with series star Bella Ramsey have already confirmed that Ramsey isn’t going anywhere. After that finale performance, it would be foolish to even think about recasting this star.

“We are extremely lucky to have Bella…and the only way we would ever consider recasting Bella is if she said, ‘I don’t want to work with you guys anymore,'” Neil Druckmann told reporters according to The Wrap. “And even then we’re not sure we would grant her that. We might force her to come back this season.”

In the same interview, Mazin addressed the complaints that Ramsey doesn’t look like the game version of Ellie. “I’m like ‘It doesn’t matter, just watch what happens, just watch’ and now they know,” Mazin said.

Considering the fact that Ramsey told Elle back in January that she would be happy playing Ellie “Forever,” it looks The Last of Us is sticking with its Ellie. “There’s no limits for me,” Ramsey said. “They can do as many games as they like, as many series as they like, and I’ll be here, flying back out to Canada.”

It makes sense that Ramsey would play Ellie in future seasons. Though Ellie is 14 in Season 1, Ramsey is currently 19 years old. That’s the exact age of Ellie in The Last of Us Part II. Not only does this incredible actor nail this complicated role, but they’re close enough in age to the character that fans and production won’t have to worry about the Stranger Things effect. It’s a win-win.