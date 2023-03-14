Drew Barrymore And Transgender TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Trade Tips On Dealing With Hate

“You’ve been doing it a little longer than I have,” Mulvaney pointed out.
The former “E.T.” and “Wedding Singer” star told Mulvaney that celebrities are “pretty much guaranteed” a mixed response from the public — whether in film reviews or on social media — and they have to be “willing to bear down and brace for it.”
Mulvaney, who has nearly 11 million followers, chimed in with advice to keep it positive. “Sometimes I think the greatest response can be in the next joyous video or in the next win that you have,” she said. “That just goes to show you are continuing on, and whatever those people are projecting onto you, it isn’t actually penetrating.”
Comments / 0