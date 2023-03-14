Man charged after woman assaulted with channel locks in Randolph County trailer

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with channel locks at a trailer in Randolph County.

On March 13, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to an active incident taking place at the Aero Trailer Park in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Timothy Hedrick

When troopers arrived, they saw two women and one man at a trailer, the man was identified as Timothy Hedrick, 38, of Elkins, who was “on the floor with the victim and the victim was bleeding from the head and screaming, ‘Help me’,” troopers said.

At that time, troopers “observed the door frame to be broken” and a “bloody piece of paper and a pair of blue channel locks on the floor with blood on them,” according to the complaint.

Once troopers were able to speak with the victim, she stated that Hedrick “knocked on the front door one time before he kicked the front door and broke into the trailer,” at which point, Hedrick “hit her with the channel locks on her head three to four times,” troopers said.

During that time, Hedrick told the victim “he was going to kill her,” according to the complaint.

Hedrick has been charged with malicious assault and burglary. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

