Open in App
Elkins, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Man charged after woman assaulted with channel locks in Randolph County trailer

By C. Allan,

5 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with channel locks at a trailer in Randolph County.

On March 13, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to an active incident taking place at the Aero Trailer Park in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Dead dog taped in garbage bag in Randolph County under investigation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3989Fi_0lIgZWqp00
Timothy Hedrick

When troopers arrived, they saw two women and one man at a trailer, the man was identified as Timothy Hedrick, 38, of Elkins, who was “on the floor with the victim and the victim was bleeding from the head and screaming, ‘Help me’,” troopers said.

At that time, troopers “observed the door frame to be broken” and a “bloody piece of paper and a pair of blue channel locks on the floor with blood on them,” according to the complaint.

Once troopers were able to speak with the victim, she stated that Hedrick “knocked on the front door one time before he kicked the front door and broke into the trailer,” at which point, Hedrick “hit her with the channel locks on her head three to four times,” troopers said.

Man arrested for allegedly biting tip off another man’s finger in West Virginia

During that time, Hedrick told the victim “he was going to kill her,” according to the complaint.

Hedrick has been charged with malicious assault and burglary. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
West Virginia teen, juvenile involved in fatal motorcycle crash, speed exceeded 120 mph
Birch River, WV2 days ago
Raleigh County man arrested in Nicholas County
Beckley, WV3 days ago
A tri-state manhunt ends in West Virginia
Deerfield, VA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: 2 ejected in crash during 100+ mph police chase, man charged
Buckhannon, WV2 days ago
Morgantown man charged with leading police on pursuit, ramming cruiser
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Two were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, WV1 day ago
2 transported to hospital after Bridgeport accident
Bridgeport, WV1 day ago
Multi-vehicle crash halts traffic on I-79
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Motorcycle pursuit leaves two teenagers dead in Nicholas County
Birch River, WV2 days ago
Father loses son in double fatal motorcycle crash during pursuit, shares his grief
Summersville, WV2 days ago
Two dead in U.S. 19 crash; roadway reopen
Summersville, WV3 days ago
Explosive found in pill bottle near Preston County home, suspect charged
Albright, WV5 days ago
Man charged with threatening officer while being arrested
Buckhannon, WV4 days ago
Dog who was shot in head is recovered and ready for adoption
Accident, MD3 days ago
Baby and Me Day returns to Meadowbrook Mall
Bridgeport, WV11 hours ago
Deputies: Man arrested after domestic dispute leads to motorcycle chase on Rail Trail
Morgantown, WV5 days ago
3 middle school students found using THC vape during school
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago
West Virginia Maple Syrup Festival held in Pickens
Pickens, WV2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy