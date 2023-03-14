1 person dead in US 35 crash at bridge between West Virginia, Ohio

UPDATE (6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023): All lanes of traffic have reopened after a fatal crash at the Silver Memorial Bridge on U.S. 35 in Mason County.

UPDATE (4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023): One person has died after on U.S. 35 in Mason County.

According to Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant, the crash happened when a semi truck traveling north hit a passenger vehicle, pushing the vehicle into a pickup truck.

Bryant tells WOWK 13 News one person in the passenger vehicle has died. There were no other injuries in the crash, he says.

According to Bryant, the southbound lanes remain open and one northbound lane has reopened. The second northbound lane is expected to be closed for at least another half hour.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of US 35 is closed in Mason County at the Silver Memorial Bridge due to a vehicle crash.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 on US 35 North. Dispatchers say the crash has shut down the roadway.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles are involved, dispatchers say.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Point Pleasant Fire Department and Mason County EMS are responding to the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.