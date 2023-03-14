Open in App
Mason County, WV
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

1 person dead in US 35 crash at bridge between West Virginia, Ohio

By Lane BallJessica Patterson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCOCK_0lIgWCca00

UPDATE (6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023): All lanes of traffic have reopened after a fatal crash at the Silver Memorial Bridge on U.S. 35 in Mason County.

UPDATE (4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023): One person has died after on U.S. 35 in Mason County.

According to Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant, the crash happened when a semi truck traveling north hit a passenger vehicle, pushing the vehicle into a pickup truck.

Bryant tells WOWK 13 News one person in the passenger vehicle has died. There were no other injuries in the crash, he says.

According to Bryant, the southbound lanes remain open and one northbound lane has reopened. The second northbound lane is expected to be closed for at least another half hour.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of US 35 is closed in Mason County at the Silver Memorial Bridge due to a vehicle crash.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 on US 35 North. Dispatchers say the crash has shut down the roadway.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles are involved, dispatchers say.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Point Pleasant Fire Department and Mason County EMS are responding to the scene.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Crews on scene of fire in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV13 hours ago
Crews battle house fire on Adams Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV14 hours ago
2 Huntington, West Virginia, children, mothers recovering after crash coming from Ohio cheerleading competition
Huntington, WV14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Delays expected on U.S. 23 in Russell
Russell, KY1 day ago
Highest-rated Lager-style beers made in West Virginia
Charleston, WV10 hours ago
Crash claims life of Portsmouth man
Portsmouth, OH19 hours ago
West Side GoMart closing its doors permanently in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Electrical fire sends high voltage through building in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV2 days ago
More than 120 people stopped for speeding on 1st day of West Virginia Division of Highways safety campaign
Barboursville, WV3 days ago
Car crashes into home outside Ironton, Ohio
Ironton, OH2 days ago
Lanes back open after 2-vehicle crash in South Charleston, West Virginia
South Charleston, WV2 days ago
UPDATE: Gihon Road reopens following single vehicle roll over
Parkersburg, WV8 hours ago
Event with vintage radio items for sale held in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV13 hours ago
Lane closed following crash on Emerson Avenue
Waverly, WV1 day ago
New independent bookstore opens in South Charleston, West Virginia
South Charleston, WV13 hours ago
Run, walk event held in honor of fallen Veteran from Kentucky
Ashland, KY6 hours ago
Relocation initiative works to bring job seekers to Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Human remains found in Gallia Co. identified as missing Waverly man
Waverly, OH2 days ago
2 men arrested for stolen vehicle in Scioto County, Ohio
Lucasville, OH3 days ago
Racine, Ohio Man Convicted in Gallia County
Racine, OH2 days ago
Body found in Kanawha County, West Virginia, river identified as missing person
South Charleston, WV4 days ago
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy