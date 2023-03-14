Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

AP source: Jaguars bringing back special teams ace Wingard

5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with negotiations says backup safety Andrew Wingard has agreed to return to Jacksonville on a three-year, $9.6 million contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until Wednesday.

Wingard’s deal includes $6 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $13.8 million total, the person said.

Jacksonville entered the week roughly $10 million under the salary cap and prioritized keeping the core of its team together in hopes of repeating as AFC South champions. Wingard is one of the team’s best special teams players.

He started three games last season and finished with 37 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. More importantly, he’s a proven backup who makes a difference on each unit of special teams.

The Jaguars are set to lose two players in free agency: right tackle Jawaan Taylor has agreed to sign with Kansas City, and blocking tight end Chris Manhertz is headed to Denver.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Panthers agree to terms with free agent WR Thielen
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Texas trucker who discovered he was being cheated on in real-time via secret camera while on long-haul trip sentenced for murdering wife and her boyfriend
Houston, TX3 days ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT15 hours ago
State says Louisiana family must give up beloved pet nutria
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Freeman lifts Milwaukee over Stetson 87-83 in OT at CBI
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
Trump’s call for protests get muted reaction from supporters
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Nick Martinez leaves Team USA at WBC, returns to Padres camp
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Ole Miss stuns Stanford, reaches first Sweet 16 in 16 years
Stanford, CA1 hour ago
Stanford becomes first No. 1 seed since 2009 not to reach Sweet 16 of women's NCAA Tournament, losing to Mississippi
Stanford, CA1 hour ago
Louisiana works out deal for family to keep pet nutria
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Smith, Radford defeat Tarleton State 72-70 in OT in CBI
Stephenville, TX7 hours ago
3 children die in Baltimore fire; 2 adults in critical
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Gonzaga, Timme move to Sweet 16 with 84-81 win over TCU
Fort Worth, TX1 hour ago
Michigan State outlasts Marquette; Izzo back to Sweet 16
East Lansing, MI5 hours ago
Reaves gets career-high 35, pushes Lakers past Magic 111-105
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Former Air Force officer gets prison term for Capitol attack
Grapevine, TX2 days ago
Ingram, McCollum lead Pelicans past Houston 117-107
Houston, TX2 hours ago
2 skiers killed in large late-winter avalanches in Colorado
Marble, CO13 hours ago
Perry scores 23, North Texas downs Sam Houston 75-55 in NIT
Denton, TX7 hours ago
Woodbury leads Utah Valley over Colorado 81-69 in NIT
Boulder, CO2 hours ago
Cornell’s Diakomihalis wins 4th title; Penn State wins again
State College, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy