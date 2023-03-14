TowneBank Jazz Series to present concerts in Miller Studio Theatre

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The return of bassist Jimmy Masters’ fan-favorite jazz series that’s hosted cabaret-style is coming to the intimate Miller Studio Theatre at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach.

The TowneBank Jazz Series, which had formerly been the Miller Jazz Series, will feature six new shows that will showcase performers such as Janis Siegel of The Manhattan Transfer and The Voice crooner Wyatt Michael.

The series will take place one Thursday per month from April through September beginning at 7:30 p.m. on April 20.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday and can be bought at Ticketmaster.com or at the Sandler Center box office at 201 Market St. in Virginia Beach.

Tickets are general admission and are $30, plus applicable fees. Anyone interested in reserving a table can inquire about sponsorship opportunities by calling Nadine Paniccia at 757-385-2528 or emailing her at npaniccia@sandlercenter.org to ensure a seat.

The concert lineup includes:

I’ll Take Manhattan: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20 – A nod to Manhattan Transfer and Tin Pan Alley, “I’ll Take Manhattan” will feature 9-time Grammy Award winner, 17-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocal luminary Janis Siegel, founding member of The Manhattan Transfer. With nine solo records to her credit, Janis has been bringing jazz to worldwide audiences since the early 70s, both as a highly acclaimed solo artist and in the company of world-renowned Manhattan Transfer. “I’ll Take Manhattan” will also feature John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Emre Kartari on drums.

– A nod to Manhattan Transfer and Tin Pan Alley, “I’ll Take Manhattan” will feature 9-time Grammy Award winner, 17-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocal luminary Janis Siegel, founding member of The Manhattan Transfer. With nine solo records to her credit, Janis has been bringing jazz to worldwide audiences since the early 70s, both as a highly acclaimed solo artist and in the company of world-renowned Manhattan Transfer. “I’ll Take Manhattan” will also feature John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Emre Kartari on drums. A Nod to Sinatra, Bennett, Martin and Darin: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 25 – Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin… Wyatt Michael! Recently featured as a finalist on The Voice, crooner Wyatt Michael brings to life the songs and sounds of these iconic vocalists. This show will also feature Chris Whiteman on guitar, John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Emre Kartari on drums.

– Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin… Wyatt Michael! Recently featured as a finalist on The Voice, crooner Wyatt Michael brings to life the songs and sounds of these iconic vocalists. This show will also feature Chris Whiteman on guitar, John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Emre Kartari on drums. The Modernists: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 22 – “The Modernists” honors the great new generation of jazz music composers and players. Showcasing the music of Herbie Hancock, Kenny Wheeler, Steve Swallow, Sean Smith and more, “The Modernists” will feature Taylor Barnett on trumpet, Alan Parker on guitar, Justin Kauflin on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Emre Kartari on drums.

– “The Modernists” honors the great new generation of jazz music composers and players. Showcasing the music of Herbie Hancock, Kenny Wheeler, Steve Swallow, Sean Smith and more, “The Modernists” will feature Taylor Barnett on trumpet, Alan Parker on guitar, Justin Kauflin on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Emre Kartari on drums. The Originals: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 20 – At long last comes a program of original jazz compositions from The John Toomey Quartet! After two decades of playing and recording together, the quartet will present a night of original songs selected by each of the band members. Featuring Eddie Williams on saxophone, John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Howard Curtis on drums.

– At long last comes a program of original jazz compositions from The John Toomey Quartet! After two decades of playing and recording together, the quartet will present a night of original songs selected by each of the band members. Featuring Eddie Williams on saxophone, John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Howard Curtis on drums. Lori’s Jazz Lounge: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17 – One of the most outstanding voices you’ll ever hear, the TowneBank Jazz Series welcomes internationally-acclaimed singer Lori Williams to the stage! Lori has traveled the world singing jazz for over 30 years and was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award in 2014 for her depiction of Ella Fitzgerald in Ladies Swing the Blues. “Lori’s Jazz Lounge” will feature John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Chuck Redd on drums.

– One of the most outstanding voices you’ll ever hear, the TowneBank Jazz Series welcomes internationally-acclaimed singer Lori Williams to the stage! Lori has traveled the world singing jazz for over 30 years and was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award in 2014 for her depiction of Ella Fitzgerald in Ladies Swing the Blues. “Lori’s Jazz Lounge” will feature John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Chuck Redd on drums. Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14 – Duke Ellington was one of the most important voices in the history of jazz. Billy Strayhorn wrote some of the most memorable compositions performed by The Ellington Orchestra. Showcasing music from this iconic songwriting duo, “Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn” will feature Jeff Smith on saxophone, John Toomey on piano, Jimmy Masters on bass, and Tony Martucci on drums.

