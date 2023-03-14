Action Bronson & New Balance Create Perfect Spring Sneaker

The Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 'Baklava' is one of the most highly anticipated sneaker releases of the year.

The weather is warming up, and so are the sneaker releases. New Balance has teamed up with rapper, songwriter, and chef Action Bronson to give fans one of the most highly anticipated shoes of the new year.

The two collaborators reimagined an iconic silhouette with the perfect colors for spring. The New Balance 990v6 'Baklava' infuses energy and excitement into the sneaker world when it needs it most. Below is everything fans must know about the kicks.

How to Buy

View of the New Balance 990v6. New Balance

The New Balance 990v6 'Baklava' is launching on March 17 exclusively on the Specializing In Life website . On the following Friday (March 24), the shoes will be available on the New Balance website .

The New Balance 990v6 is one of the Boston-based brand's newest models and has been met with critical acclaim from sneakerheads old and new. In a time when many companies rely on retro models, New Balance continues to push the envelope with design and authentic collaborations.

Details

A detailed look at the New Balance 990v6. New Balance

The award-winning rapper describes the innovative shoe as a synergy of colors representing the ocean, the earth, and the sky. "You can literally break down each color. The bottom — the ocean — water, which makes us up. Then it's the earth, the terra. Then you have another layer of the copper."

Bronson continued, "That’s the electricity that infuses everything that lies underneath the layers. Then you have the electricity in the sky — that neon green, the lightning. Then you have the grey — original New Balance structure and soul as something planetary, the moon."

The rapper's energy for the shoe is palpable. Earlier this week, fans were treated to a 25-second promotional video on the official Action Bronson YouTube account. The video was aptly titled "The future in foot transportation is here."

Recommended For You

Look: Shohei Ohtani shines in New Balance commercial.

News: Kawhi Leonard is becoming a sneaker icon.

Style: The ten best sneakers for Spring 2023.