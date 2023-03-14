Open in App
Bellingham, WA

Bellingham Herald

Panera Bread announces its grand opening in Bellingham, offering free bagels for a year

By Alyse Smith,

5 days ago

The long-awaited Panera Bread restaurant in Sunset Square is set to open on Wednesday, March 22, and is offering free bagels for a year to the first 25 customers in line at the grand opening, according to a news release from a Panera Bread public relations spokesperson.

The Panera Bread location will have a dining room and drive-thru and also offer delivery, rapid pick-up online ordering and catering services.

“We approach each of our new locations as an investment in the community through job creation and philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to delivering great tasting food and impeccable customer service to new guests in Whatcom County,” the release states.

The Bellingham restaurant is projected to add 50-60 new jobs to the local economy and has five open job listings online as of March 14.

During its grand opening event at 6 a.m., the first 25 customers in the restaurant will receive free bagels for a year. A purchase is required, and the guests will receive one bagel pack of 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese each month for a year. No purchase is necessary to redeem the free bagel pack each month, and the deal cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or discounts.

The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays and is located at 1295 E Sunset Drive in Bellingham.

