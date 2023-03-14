Open in App
Kennewick, WA
See more from this location?
Tri-City Herald

Pasco teen jailed in gang-related stabbing of 15-year-old at Kennewick mall

By Cameron Probert,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJ99B_0lIgR0Dk00

A 16-year-old Pasco boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a younger teen during a fight in the Columbia Center mall parking lot.

The gang-related confrontation was last month but wasn’t until Friday that the Kennewick police Criminal Apprehension Team found him at his home and took him into custody, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Police didn’t release the teen’s name, but said he was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center in Kennewick on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The 15-year-old teen suffered a non-life threatening stab wound about 5 a.m. Feb. 15 when a large group of teens started fighting in the Columbia Center parking lot, police said.

No was arrested at the time but an investigation by Kennewick detectives led to last week’s arrest.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kennewick, WA newsLocal Kennewick, WA
3 more charged with helping accused killers of Hanford High grad in east Kennewick
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
Tri-Cities Hit & Run Victim 0n WA-240 is Asking for Eyewitness Info
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
‘Boogaloo Bois’ Tri-Cities extremist accused of making explosives to target police
Kennewick, WA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man allegedly bites dog
Pasco, WA2 days ago
73-year-old inmate dies at Two Rivers Correctional Institute in Umatilla
Umatilla, OR6 hours ago
Public asked to watch for missing Tri-Cities disabled man last seen Saturday
Richland, WA2 hours ago
Man’s body discovered south of Kennewick. Sheriff’s deputies says it’s a homicide
Kennewick, WA2 days ago
Man in Jail After Allegedly Firing Weapon in Milton-Freewater
Milton-freewater, OR2 days ago
Man in custody after shots fired
Milton-freewater, OR2 days ago
Richland man arrested after he bit the neck of Pasco police dog, say officials
Pasco, WA4 days ago
Owner of Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store Fails to Overturn Assault Conviction
Wenatchee, WA2 days ago
Murdered Man Found in Finley Near 10th & Yew Last Tuesday
Finley, WA2 days ago
Tri-City Herald death notices March 17-18, 2023
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
Royal City Drug Bust Led by Sheriffs, Police and Homeland Security
Royal City, WA3 days ago
Hundreds of catalytic converters seized at 2 Kennewick businesses in Grant County INET investigation
Kennewick, WA3 days ago
Identity of Stillborn Girl Found Along Eastern Washington Interstate Remains a Mystery
Richland, WA2 days ago
Three children are safe after starting field fire in Kennewick
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
Man Who Killed Two Kids In Fatal Crash In Court
Sunnyside, WA4 days ago
Former Jackson County man serving sexual-abuse sentence dies in prison
Pendleton, OR3 days ago
Update: Semi driven by Pasco man crashes on I-90. A Yakima child and 2 adults died
Yakima, WA3 days ago
New Prosser police chief left former job after a $760,000 settlement to ex-officers
Prosser, WA2 days ago
Eastern Washington Woman Arrested and Charged With Raping 15-Year-Old Boy
Moses Lake, WA6 days ago
3,000 fentanyl pills, meth and guns seized in Pilot Rock
Pilot Rock, OR3 days ago
Pedestrian dies on busy Richland road. Hanford, PNNL commuters diverted
Richland, WA4 days ago
Deadly collision in Richland
Richland, WA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy