Pasco teen jailed in gang-related stabbing of 15-year-old at Kennewick mall

A 16-year-old Pasco boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a younger teen during a fight in the Columbia Center mall parking lot.

The gang-related confrontation was last month but wasn’t until Friday that the Kennewick police Criminal Apprehension Team found him at his home and took him into custody, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Police didn’t release the teen’s name, but said he was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center in Kennewick on suspicion of second-degree assault.

The 15-year-old teen suffered a non-life threatening stab wound about 5 a.m. Feb. 15 when a large group of teens started fighting in the Columbia Center parking lot, police said.

No was arrested at the time but an investigation by Kennewick detectives led to last week’s arrest.