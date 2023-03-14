Cherokee County under freeze warning Tuesday night

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Tuesday night for north Georgia, including Cherokee County, among other parts of the Southeast.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected Tuesday night. The warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The forecast for Canton Tuesday night is clear, with a low around 27 degrees. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Crops and other sensitive vegetation are at risk of dying from frost and freeze conditions. The cold could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents in the warning area are advised to wrap and drain outdoor water pipes, or allow them to drip. In-ground sprinklers should be drained and covered to protect them from freezing.

Temperatures will remain cold heading into Wednesday night with an expected low around 30 degrees.