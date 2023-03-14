Open in App
Clovis, CA
The Fresno Bee

Man arrested after standoff with Clovis officers. He also rammed cop cars, police say

By Thaddeus Miller,

5 days ago

A man was arrested Tuesday after ramming Clovis police cars and threatening to hurt himself in a standoff with officers, police said.

The 29-year-old man was pulled over near Dakota and Clovis avenues about 11 p.m. Monday and was initially cooperative, police said in a news release.

After the driver learned he would be arrested for a felony warrant, police said, the man fled in a car, ramming two police cruisers.

He drove to a home near Fowler Avenue and King Canyon Road and ran inside, police said. The man then came to the door while holding a knife to his own throat.

The Clovis SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team were called in to assist, police said. They negotiated with the man and other family members were able to get out of the house, police said.

At about 6 a.m., SWAT officers used a less-lethal round to shoot the man and subdue him, police said. He was treated for an injury to his torso from the round.

The man upon release from the hospital will be taken to Fresno County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, evading, vandalism and resisting an officer, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tGozQ_0lIgQf5x00
A Clovis police car was damaged Sunday, March 13, 2023, when a man tried to flee in his car, police said. CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Li4yg_0lIgQf5x00
A Clovis police car was damaged Sunday, March 13, 2023, when a man tried to flee in his car, police said. CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

