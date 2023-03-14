Open in App
New York City, NY
PIX11

NYC homeless man’s beating death ruled a homicide: NYPD

By Mira Wassef,

5 days ago

EAST HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — The beating death of a homeless man in Manhattan last year has been deemed a homicide, police said Tuesday.

Edgardo Rodriguez, 67, was assaulted by a group of men on East 115th Street on May 24 at around 1:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Rodriguez, who was 66 at the time, was discovered by police officers with bruising all over his face and body.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital in stable condition but succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 18, police said. Rodriguez had turned 67 while in the hospital.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. Photos of the suspects were not available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

