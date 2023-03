Enfield Dog Park. via Facebook

ENFIELD — The Enfield Dog Park will be closed for several days this week and is in jeopardy of being closed permanently because of a lack of volunteers.

The park on Ecology Drive will be closed from Wednesday to Sunday. The gates will be locked and police will patrol the park during the closure.

Members of the board that oversees the park said that if they do not gain enough new volunteers soon, it’s possible that the park will have to close for good.