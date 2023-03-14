Open in App
Pikeville, KY
See more from this location?
Simplemost

Rival high school steps in for missing basketball team’s band

By Tricia Goss,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMl1b_0lIgJzgQ00
Facebook/Pike Central Music/Angela Anderson Lockhart

On March 2, an unlikely moment of camaraderie unfolded between two high school basketball rivals in Pikeville, Kentucky. The Martin County High School boys’ basketball team was in the final quarter of a tense game when music suddenly began playing. It wasn’t their own small 23-member band, which was unable to cheer them on due to a bus driver shortage.

Instead, the nearly 100-member band of a rival school, Pike County Central High School, had taken over to even the playing field.

The Pike County Central Band had found themselves with some downtime before their school’s game and noticed one team had a band cheering them on while the other didn’t. Jason Johnson, director of the Pike Central Band, explained that after some encouragement from audience members and cheerleaders, his band decided to take action and perform for the Martin County Cardinals.

This was no easy decision, as there was a possibility that his school would face them later in the tournament. But the kids — shown below having fun at the tournament, but also putting in the work to rouse the audience with their tunes — knew it was the right thing to do.

“It was the students who really stepped up and banded together,” Johnson told the Washington Post. So he made up his mind, saying, “Let’s just do it.”

Mountain Top Sports, which covers sports in the region, shared a video clip of the performance on Facebook that captured the band’s sound booming through the arena as cheerleaders and fans danced in sync to the tune.

The atmosphere immediately changed when the band started playing. Energy soared through the arena as kids supported each other with enthusiasm. An added bonus? The Martin County Cardinals won 80-71 in overtime.

“The crowd’s energy just really pushed us to the end,” Luke Hale, 17, a member of the Martin County High School boys’ basketball team, told the Washington Post.

After their performance went viral on social media, the Pike County Central High School Band announced they would take a special trip to Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, to join Martin County High School’s 23-member band at the Sweet 16 of the state tournament. The collaboration will help cheer MCHS on throughout the game.

“(In) the mountains, we take care of each other,” Pike County Central High School Principal Tim Cline told the Lexington Herald Leader. “Helping your neighbor is what has sustained us for generations.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Different school, same team: 2 eastern Ky. schools made a moment that’ll last a lifetime
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Carter Caves State Resort Park To Host NATIONAL ORIENTEERING COMPETITION March 25-26
Morehead, KY1 day ago
Ky. Office of Rural Health mourns unexpected loss of director
Hazard, KY4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hazard High School basketball star dies at 75
Hazard, KY1 day ago
American Idol winner slated for Matewan performance
Matewan, WV2 days ago
Lockdown at Huntington East Middle School lifted after students taken to hospital
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Knott Co. non-profit hosts holiday-themed flood recovery event
Hindman, KY1 day ago
Car crashes into home outside Ironton, Ohio
Ironton, OH2 days ago
Crews on scene of fire in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV13 hours ago
West Virginia teacher indicted for sending inappropriate messages to minors
Foster, WV4 days ago
Warming center opens in Johnson County as temperatures tumble
Paintsville, KY7 hours ago
Hillside Theater begins to open back up
Hazard, KY2 days ago
2-month-old baby missing from Ashland, Kentucky, found; mother in custody
Ashland, KY5 days ago
Look: Dog rescue on Kentucky cliff turns into human rescue
Paintsville, KY5 days ago
Inez man charged with arson in West Virginia
Williamson, WV3 days ago
Two cheerleaders and their mothers injured in car crash
Huntington, WV6 days ago
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Ashland, KY5 days ago
Jury trial date set in civil suit against former Kentucky clerk
Ashland, KY3 days ago
Suspect in Kentucky human trafficking case arrested
London, KY4 days ago
Parents planning surprise for their 6-year-old-son with cancer
Campton, KY1 day ago
Woman arrested for contributing to delinquency of minor
Ashford, WV3 days ago
Jewels By Julia opens in downtown Hazard, provides more style options
Hazard, KY1 day ago
Delays expected on U.S. 23 in Russell
Russell, KY1 day ago
My Sister’s Closet opens in Hazard, hopes to support local economy
Hazard, KY1 day ago
Organized crime tops list of Lawrence County indictments
Louisa, KY3 days ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY OFFICIAL HAS TO BE RESCUED FROM NARROW ROADSIDE CLIFF
Paintsville, KY5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy