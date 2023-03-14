Rangers Utilityman Feels Stronger Heading Into 2023 MLB Season

Texas Rangers utilityman Brad Miller is in a much better mindset entering the 2023 MLB season after a difficult campaign last year.

Last season wasn’t ideal for Texas Rangers utilityman Brad Miller. He spent time on the injured list multiple times last season , while also turning in a career low in OPS (.590).

However, now that Miller is back with the Rangers on the second year of a two-year contract, he is healthy and a solid option off the bench.

"I know last year was a difficult year for him with the injuries," manager Bruce Bochy said. "But a healthy Brad Miller gives us a quality left-handed bat for pinch-hit purposes or starting against a tough righty.”

This spring has been productive for Miller. In 20 at-bats, Miller has six hits, two for extra-bases, five walks and four runs scored. In his eight games, Bochy has played Miller at first base six times, but will start giving him time in left field as well.

While a successful spring is encouraging for Miller, the goal is to ensure he’s healthy for Opening Day.

"It’s not about results, but it feels good to get back out there, be strong and have good at-bats," Miller said. "It’s about playing all positions. I think they’re trying to ease into [first base].

"You know how my season ended last year [and] make sure my legs are under me. I know the season will shake out, and I’ll play where I need to. It’s more so than trying to ease me into action in spring to get ready for the season.”

Miller is also a significant clubhouse presence. Evan Carter noted that Miller is one of the teammates he gravitated towards in his first camp with Major Leaguers.

Bochy likes where Miller is at right now. At this point, Miller is in the mix for third base, but it may be a case where he plays in multiple positions across the diamond and in the outfield.

Two vital notes from the 2022 MLB season were Miller’s success as a pinch hitter and with runners in scoring position. In 30 pinch-hit at-bats, Miller slugged .600, with three of his seven home runs from off the bench. In 59 at-bats with RISP, Miller hit .339 with 26 RBI and an OPS of .819.

"Wasn’t too long ago where he had a big year for the [ Philadelphia Phillies ]," Bochy said. "He showed up in great shape, so we’re trying to find some places where maybe I can find a bat for him during the year."

This offseason was the first time in five years that Miller stayed with the same club. In the previous winters, Miller either elected free agency or his current team released him. It’s made the start of Spring Training a lot easier.

"I’ve bounced around forever," he said. "So, playing in different places isn’t too much of a challenge [but] I think it’s exciting to have an offseason [and] have an offseason knowing where I was going to go."

