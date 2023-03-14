Christian Private School Booted From Vermont Sports After Refusing to Play Team With Trans Student

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Christian private school in Vermont that refused to play a girls basketball game against a team with a transgender player in February has been banned from sporting events statewide. The head of Mid Vermont Christian, Vicky Fogg, stood by the school’s decision to forfeit from the Vermont Division IV state tournament playoffs in a statement last month, saying “playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players.” However, Mid Vermont Christian School violated anti-discrimination and gender identity policies, according to the Vermont Principals’ Association, which oversees school sports, as well as spelling bees and science fairs. “If you don’t want to follow VPA rules, that’s fine,” Jay Nichols, executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, said. “But then you're just not a VPA member. It’s fairly simple. That’s really all we’re gonna really say about it.”

Read it at VT Digger