Rose Festival Court tracker: Nikkie Hernandez, David Douglas High School

Keep track of the 2023 Rose Festival Court, as each of the schools celebrates the naming on its princess.

The 2023 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union, 11 a.m. Friday, June 9 in the Oregon Plaza at Northeast Eighth Avenue and Holiday Street.

Here are the princesses named each day:

Nikkie Hernandez, senior

Named: Tuesday, March 14

School: David Douglas High School

Notes: Plans to attend Portland State University, majoring in nursing with the career plan to be a labor and delivery nurse. … Among activities, she’s a member of the Scots’ wrestling team. … Enjoys painting, singing and playing sports. “I really love going to the Peninsula Park Rose Garden, it’s so much fun seeing the many different colored roses in the summer time and taking photos with friends.”

Piper Winder, senior

Named: Monday, March 13

School: St. Mary’s Academy

Notes: Born in Hunan, China, she’s the daughter of Mark and Shauna Winder. … Wants to attend college and study electrical and computer engineering. … Made state meet in swimming as sophomore, and then joined school’s all-female robotics team, Beta Blues, as a junior. … “Baking takes up most of my time outside of school. I also spend time listening to podcasts or watching tutorial videos involving coding and new technological innovations.” … Co-leader of school’s APIC (Asian Pacific Islander Club). … Inspired by a previous court princess, at age 10, because “not only was she a beautiful person, but she looked like me, spoke Chinese like me and had such enchanting social skills.”

Sierra Dedmon, senior

Named: Friday, March 10

School: Central Catholic High School

Notes: An enthusiastic and dedicated Rams cheerleader, she was awarded “Youth of the Year” for the metropolitan area in varsity cheerleading. … Wants to attend college, just not sure where, yet. … “My favorite place to visit is Moda Center because it brings the community together for events such as concerts and basketball games.” … “I am most proud of being able to finish high school. I know a lot of people don’t get the chance to finish high school and I am proud that I am one of the few that get to.”

M’Ryah Kelley, senior

Named: Thursday, March 9

School: Grant High School

Notes: Born in Las Vegas. … She wants to attend an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to major in biology or kinesiology, and then take up a career as a physical therapist or athletic trainer. … Member of honor roll, Sistas of Color and Grant Dance Collective, among other things, and proud of her accomplishments in volleyball, helping lead Grant to the second round of the playoffs. … “I love listening to music, anything that has to do with music I love to do.”

Abi Crowe, senior

Named: Wednesday, March 8

School: Franklin High School

Notes: Plans to study engineering (environmental or biomedical) in college — at Oregon State, Washington or Cal Poly. … A cross-country and track and field participant, she’s also sports editor on Franklin Post, which she has been a member of for three years. … “My favorite place in Portland is Mount Tabor, because I have made so many special memories there. From walks with my mom when I was young to my first date to watching the sunrise with my fellow seniors the day before going back to school, this place has seen me at so many different stages in my life.”

MaryMer Kansou, senior

Named: Tuesday, March 7

School: Roosevelt High School

Notes: Born in Hilo, Hawaii, and plans to attend Oregon State University and study marine biology. “I plan to become a marine biologist to better help my island home lands and our oceans.” … She’s been a member of Roosevelt’s Pacific Islander Club all four years. … A basketball and volleyball player, she added: “I am most proud of my junior year as a whole. During volleyball season, I tore my ACL and had to have surgery in November 2021. Due to sacrificing large amounts of my time to physical therapy, I fell behind with my studies and athletics. Catching up with my studies and athletics gave me a sense of strength.” And, she gained satisfaction and praise for assisting in the school’s “Unity Fest" as a representative of Pacific Islander Club.

Audriana Ethridge, senior

Named: Monday, March 6

School: Ida B. Wells High School

Notes: Interested in education/special education, business, project management, communication and law as possible career(s). … She’s in charge of social media for school’s ASB, and she’s also president of CommuniCARE Program. … Loves to read and collect books; no surprise, Powell’s Books ranks as one of favorite places. “They are preservations of history and will, in the future, be a gateway to my younger self. Books create powerful connections to yourself and the world around you. As a book lover, Powell’s is a magical place to be.”