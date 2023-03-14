Open in App
Colorado State
Athlon Sports

Chargers Officially Allow Star Running Back To Seek Trade, per Report

By Milo Taibi,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1own9p_0lIgDboe00

It looks as though a stalwart of the Los Angeles Chargers is moving on after six seasons.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported today that the Chargers granted Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade. According to the running back's agent, the two sides tried in vain to reach an agreement on a new contract.

Despite a vaunted four-season career at Western Colorado, Ekeler went undrafted in 2017 before signing a three-year deal with the Chargers.

That contract would pay off in spades. Ekeler made a combined $1.67 million for the first three seasons of his career in which he proved himself to be a potent threat both on the ground and in the passing game.

Now, with one season remaining on his four-year extension signed in 2020, Ekeler has become available on the heels of a league-leading 18-touchdown season.

As could be expected, it's taken no time at all for football pundits to speculate about Ekeler's next move.

"If Eagles GM Howie Roseman called about Christian McCaffrey, he'll almost certainly inquire about #Chargers RB Austin Ekeler," NFL writer Cody Benjamin tweeted.

"Even with a big raise, he'd be more affordable. Would also be a passing-down upgrade vs. Miles Sanders."

