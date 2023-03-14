Spring break sun safety tips with our clean beauty esthetician expert

Spring break is finally here and many of us are ready to soak up the sunshine. Clean Beauty Esthetician, and Healthy Lifestyle expert, Catie Wiggy has the best tips for keeping your skin safe while enjoying your vacation.

Sun protection is a must regardless of your planed spring break activities. Wiggy says that you should be wearing SPF all day, but the UV index is highest between 10am and 4pm and should try to seek out the shade between these peak times.

When purchasing sunscreen, a key ingredient to look for is Titanium Dioxide or Zinc Oxide for mineral-based and you should apply a broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or greater.

For all your fun outdoor activities, use a broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher and if swimming or enjoying water activities, make sure to apply a SPF with water resistant called out on the label.

Here are Catie’s spring break product essentials:

Carry-On Bag Must-Haves:

Osmosis Beauty SPF 30 BROAD SPECTRUM SUNSCREEN – Protect your skin and our planet with this eco-friendly SPF featuring non-nano-coated zinc oxide. This reef-safe sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection without causing harm to our bodies or our oceans.

Long-lasting UVA/UVB mineral protection

Sheer, hydrating veil infused with antioxidants

Reef-safe

Shop For This Product Locally:

Orange Poppy Spa in Boulder

St. Regis Aspen in Aspen

Studio G in Telluride

Neves Skin Studio in Denver

(Also Available osmosisbeauty.com for $34)

Remember the lips need SPF too – so apply the Alba Botanica Lip Care SPF 25 daily. This hypoallergenic SPF 25 lip balm provides sun protection for your delicate lips. Made with preferred sunscreen ingredients combined with Aloe Vera, Cocoa Butter, and Sunflower Seed Oils, this balm keeps lips moisturized, soft, and supple. Vitamin E provides the rich antioxidant protection needed after a day in the sun.

(Get a 3-pack on Amazon for $10)

For the family on the go:

Pack the Simple Truth™ Kids’ Mineral Based Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Stick Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide. This product glides on quickly without a sticky residue to keep active kids moving. Keep your kids’ skin safe while they explore, whether on the slopes, at the beach, pool, park, or any place under the sun.

Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes

UVA + UVB protection

Hypoallergenic and tear-free

Pediatrician tested

Reef friendly

This product is gentle enough for kids but perfect for adults too! Keep a stick in your carry-on, ski coat, beach bag, or anywhere else you might need!

(Available at King Soopers for $4.99)

For The Bronzed Beach Beauties:

Don’t forget the Pacifica Mineral Bronzing Sunscreen SPF 30! Get a sun-kissed glow instantly & protect your skin. Pacifica has combined skincare with sun care, and this unique formula is designed to apply evenly, add a beautiful glow & deliver hydration. Bonus – it’s water-resistant, so you can stay outside & play while looking beautifully bronzed.

(Available at ULTA for $16)

For The Outdoor Adventurers:

Outdoor fun planned? Bring the Thinksport All Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 with you this spring break. This high-performance, dermatologist-tested sunscreen spray delivers reef-safe, non-nano Zinc Oxide, and Titanium Dioxide for up to 80 minutes of sweat and water-resistant protection. Perfect for any active individual, this robust SPF creates a physical barrier from harmful UVA/UVB sun rays, keeping your skin protected during all of your Spring Break activities.

(Available at Target for $18.99)

Powerful protection – gentle enough for Sensitive Skin Types:

Help prevent sun damage and premature signs of aging with Alba Botanica SPF 30 Sheer Mineral Lotion. This fragrance-free sunscreen provides up to 80 minutes of water resistance for broad-spectrum protection that helps shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Featuring a blend of ingredients like niacinamide, squalane, and vitamin E, Alba Botanica’s cruelty-free, mineral-based formula dries quickly without feeling heavy or sticky.

(Available on Amazon for $14)

