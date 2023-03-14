Open in App
Columbus, OH
15 historic street names in Columbus, Ohio

5 days ago
This OSU campus intersection is a reminder that Columbus remains a football city. | Photo by Kevin Payravi, Wikimedia Commons

The city of Columbus was incorporated in 1816, and now that 200+ years have passed, the city and its streets are chock-full of vibrant history.

It’s safe to say that over the years, the city has been touched by countless historical figures and happenings — many of which have shaped the names of Columbus’ buildings, parks, and streets. In this guide, we’re delving into the history of CBUS streets — specifically how they were named.

University District

Many streets that comprise The Ohio State University’s campus are named after influential people or events.

Annie and John Glenn Avenue — named after Ohio’s own John Glenn, the first American astronaut to orbit earth, and his wife Annie. The Glenns were well connected to OSU — John donated papers and memorabilia to the university, while Annie was a speech pathology professor.

The Undisputed Way — The intersection of Lane and High was renamed to honor the OSU football team winning the first-ever undisputed national championship.

Woody Hayes Drive — named after Wayne Woodrow “Woody” Hayes, former head football coach of the Buckeyes.


John H. Herrick Drive named after John Henry Herrick, who dedicated his career to developing Ohio State’s campus.

Clintonville

Clintonville is a north-central neighborhood in Columbus. Many Clintonville streets are named after early settlers to the area.

Aldrich Road named after Judge Orland Aldrich, who settled in Clintonville in 1882. He was a professor of law at the Ohio State University in the 1890s.

Brevoort Road named
after Isaac Brevoort, who settled in Clintonville in 1814 and later drowned while crossing the Olentangy River. He was the son-in-law of Thomas Bull, who helped build a Clintonville chapel that was a stop on the Underground Railroad.

Ingham Avenue — named after Thomas A. Ingham, who was an early land-owner in Clintonville.

Fun fact : High Street was originally named Worthington Plank Road in 1856.

Dublin Coffman High School is located on the historic Coffman Road. | Photo provided by Dublin Coffman High School

Dublin

As one of the largest suburbs of Columbus, Dublin is rich in history and tradition from the Dublin Irish Festival to the Memorial Tournament . Here are how some of the most prominent Dublin streets earned their names:

Sells Alley — named after John Sells, who worked with surveyor John Shields to map the land of what is now Dublin. Sells allowed Shields to name the land, and he named it after his birthplace of Dublin, Ireland.

Coffman Road — named after Henry Coffman, who built and ran Coffman Inn and Grocery with his wife Margaret. Dublin Coffman High School is also named in their honor.


Britton Parkway — named after Benjamin Britton, who was a minister at the Dublin Christian Church where John Sells and his family were members.

Ashbaugh Road — named after Enoch Cyrus Ashbaugh, who was a pioneer farmer and one of the earliest settlers to this area.

Karrer Place — named after Dr. Henry Karrer, a graduate of OSU and well-respected doctor in the community.

Tuller Road — named after Holcomb Tuller, a businessman who opened an ashery and general store in Dublin.

Hilliard

Hilliard is a Franklin County suburb of Columbus that was mapped by John Hilliard in 1853. Its
street names show a variety that are both unique and obvious.

Cemetery Road — named after Wesley Chapel Cemetery and an abandoned cemetery off Lacon Road.

Trueman Boulevard named after James R. Trueman, who founded the Columbus-based Red Roof Inns.
