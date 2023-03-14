Open in App
San Francisco, CA
ESPN

Source: Niners, center Jake Brendel agree on 4-year deal

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUW8x_0lIg9uwe00

The San Francisco 49ers are re-signing center Jake Brendel to a four-year deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

A Pro Bowl alternate, Brendel also drew interest from the New York Jets , according to a source.

Brendel, 30, took over as the 49ers' starting center in 2022 and started every game, posting a pass block win rate of 91% and a run block win rate of 72.3%.

After making a trio of starts for the Miami Dolphins in 2018, Brendel played only six offensive snaps in the following three seasons. But the Niners figured they had a starting-caliber center when they let him apprentice behind Alex Mack in 2021.

Brendel entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent time with the Dallas Cowboys , Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens before seeing regular-season game action with the Dolphins and then landing in San Francisco.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.

