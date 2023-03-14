Open in App
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Threats Against Florida Sheriff Made By South Brunswick Man: Police

By Jon Craig,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8ONU_0lIg7X3J00

A man from South Brunswick has been arrested for making internet threats against a sheriff in Florida who has been outspoken against an antisemitic hate group, authorities said.

Richard Golden, 38, of Monmouth Junction, was wanted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for threatening Volusia Sheriff Mike J. Chitwood, South Brunswick police said.

Chitwood has been battling a series of antisemitic displays in Volusia County, including flyers and a hate message typed on the projector at the Daytona International Speedway, according to WFTV 9.

At 1:05 p.m. Monday, March 13, members of the South Brunswick Police Department and Middlesex County Prosecutors Office made a warranted search at a Tanglewood Court home. Police seized electronic devices and took Golden into custody, they said.

Golden was being held in the Middlesex County Correction Center on a fugitive from justice warrant. He will be held pending extradition to Florida, police said.

South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond J. Hayducka said, “The anonymous nature of the internet may make people feel they can say anything, but if you make threats or put people in fear we will use all our resources to track you down.

"Yesterday showed that being 974 miles away from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office was no distance too great for the teamwork of law enforcement," the chief said.

