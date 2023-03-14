Open in App
Dripping Springs, TX
Dreamland reopens to public after business revamp

By Abigail Jones,

5 days ago

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — An outdoor entertainment center in Dripping Springs has reopened its doors to the public after a business model revamp earlier this year.

Dreamland posted on its Instagram account over the weekend that it has reopened to the public and has a new team. This comes after an announcement earlier in the year that the center was revamping to a pickleball-centered business model.

Previous story: Dreamland announces pickleball-centered business revamp

Dreamland first opened in spring 2021 as an entertainment venue offering miniature golf, disc golf, pickleball and live music along with its kitchen and bar offerings. In January, company officials announced on Facebook it’d be pivoting to pickleball open court and private lessons for the time being.

The center reopened to the public this week. It’s hosting an event March 18 to “celebrate all the changes,” the Instagram post said.

From 4-9 p.m., there will be a crawfish boil, glow in the dark dance party and mini golf.

