Hosting a fish fry in the Triangle this spring? Tell us about it here.

The weather will be getting warmer soon, which puts us in the mood for a good fish fry.

This time of year tends to be a busy and popular one for fish fries, given that we’re in the middle of Lent — when Catholics typically abstain from eating meat on Fridays.

Whether you’re Catholic or you just want to enjoy some fried fish, we want to help you find a fish fry near you this spring.

If you’re part of a church, group or organization hosting a fish fry in the next couple of months, let us know by filling out the form below. We’ll compile the responses into a round-up of local events to be published soon.

Can’t access the form below but want to submit your event? Reach out to us at ask@newsobserver.com with the details of the event.

Tell us about your local fish fry in the Triangle this spring

Use the form below to tell us about your event. Try to be as specific as possible with the information you provide.

Loading…