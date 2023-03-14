Open in App
May need paid subscription
The News & Observer

Hosting a fish fry in the Triangle this spring? Tell us about it here.

By Korie Dean,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZ9ft_0lIg5MW800

The weather will be getting warmer soon, which puts us in the mood for a good fish fry.

This time of year tends to be a busy and popular one for fish fries, given that we’re in the middle of Lent — when Catholics typically abstain from eating meat on Fridays.

Whether you’re Catholic or you just want to enjoy some fried fish, we want to help you find a fish fry near you this spring.

If you’re part of a church, group or organization hosting a fish fry in the next couple of months, let us know by filling out the form below. We’ll compile the responses into a round-up of local events to be published soon.

Can’t access the form below but want to submit your event? Reach out to us at ask@newsobserver.com with the details of the event.

Tell us about your local fish fry in the Triangle this spring

Use the form below to tell us about your event. Try to be as specific as possible with the information you provide.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Unforgiving’: Wild stallion dies after brutal fight on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Corolla, NC6 days ago
‘Don’t let me die.’ Teen mauled by dog is hospitalized after attack, Virginia cops say
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
NC State student dies after accidental overdose, university spokesman says
Raleigh, NC5 days ago
Man who died when boat capsized on Jordan Lake has been identified
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Major grocer opening another new location in North Carolina
Durham, NC10 days ago
Laney High School student passes away after fight with cancer
Wilmington, NC9 days ago
4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots
Charlotte, NC6 days ago
Discount carrier Avelo Airlines announces nonstops to three more destinations from RDU
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
NC NAACP tumult continues: Latest disciplinary move by national office draws fire
Raleigh, NC3 days ago
Human remains found in Cary trash fire, critically injured homeowner in RV nearby
Cary, NC9 hours ago
New ranking names this NC city one of the worst for allergy sufferers. Here’s why
Raleigh, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy