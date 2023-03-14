Open in App
San Jose, CA
See more from this location?
6AM City

San Jose decades: The 1980s

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WAsD_0lIg4Xwg00

In the 1980s, Downtown San Jose began to transform into the one we know now.

Photo via History San José

Ahh, the 80s. “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John was at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks, and the Teddy Ruxpin toy was a hot commodity — but what was going on in the great 408 at the time?

We’re back with another decade of San Jose’s history , and this time, we’re traveling back to the 1980s .

📈 Population : 629,442

🗳️ Mayors: Janet Gray Hayes (1975-1983), Tom McEnery (1983-1991)

1980 — San Jose’s first professional theater company, San Jose Repertory Theatre , was founded and run out of the Montgomery Theatre before moving into what is now the Susan and Phil Hammer Theatre Center.

1981 — The San Jose Holiday Parade tradition kicked off its first year, before being named the “Christmas in the Park Parade” the next year.

1982 SJ-based tech giant Adobe was founded in Mountain View by two former Xerox employees, named after Adobe Creek in Los Altos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRDme_0lIg4Xwg00

The Ford Motor plant.

Photo via History San José

1983 — The
Ford Motor plant , located where Great Mall now sits, closed after 28 years of operation.

1984 — The Mayfield Mall , NorCal’s first air-conditioned, enclosed mall, closed after 18 years in business.

1985 — The Sikh Gurdwara was founded and still remains the largest Sikh center of worship outside of India’s Golden Temple. San Jose-based Fry’s Electronics was created .

1986 — The San Jose Cleveland Ballet , now called Ballet San Jose, was founded . The IBM Almaden Research Center opened for nanotechnology and human-computer interaction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MebVq_0lIg4Xwg00

The construction of the Fairmont Hotel.

Photo via History San José

1987 — The Fairmont Hotel, now the Signia by Hilton, opened in October of this year. The Japanese American Museum opened and the Chinese Historical and Cultural Project was founded.

1988 — The 17-story Fairmont Plaza opened and became the tallest building in San Jose at the time; it is now the sixth tallest.

1989 — The magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake
hit the Bay Area, shaking all of San Jose and collapsing buildings in Santa Cruz.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Jose, CA newsLocal San Jose, CA
Top 5 Family Friendly Mexican Restaurants in San Jose
San Jose, CA2 days ago
9 Silicon Valley Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Popular Latin pop rock band helps Pajaro Valley flood victims
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bay Area school enrollment has plummeted. So why has student population spiked in this East Bay city?
Dublin, CA1 day ago
Rock guitarist, Facebook investor lists Bay Area estate for $38 million
Woodside, CA1 day ago
Salary transparency on the rise in California, especially in Silicon Valley
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
How much rain the Bay Area is likely to see in coming days
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Bay Area locals flock to this 117-year-old market for its famous $6 lunch
San Mateo, CA3 days ago
East San Jose lake restoration loses funding
San Jose, CA1 day ago
11 Bay Area affordable housing projects squeezed by Silicon Valley Bank collapse
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Blog: A Monster on Skyline
Redwood City, CA2 days ago
Crowds gather for St. Patrick's Day celebration in San Jose
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Police investigate homicide in East San Jose
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Dozens of motorcyclists stage sideshow on Golden Gate Bridge
San Francisco, CA13 hours ago
Three Bay Area cities among metros that saw biggest drop in median home sale prices: Redfin
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Caught on video: Brazen armed jewelry store heist leaves San Ramon residents shaken
San Ramon, CA7 hours ago
Home Depot leases big logistics and industrial complex in San Jose
San Jose, CA3 days ago
Is SVB a ‘nail in the coffin’ for Bay Area housing market’s gold rush?
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
From Ashes to Elegance: Inside the Jaw-Dropping Rebuild of a Modern Oakland View Home with a Wooden Touch
Oakland, CA2 days ago
On the frontlines of Oakland’s methamphetamine crisis
Oakland, CA2 days ago
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Uber, Lyft drivers at SFO doing lots of waiting, less driving
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Bay Area man with long criminal history convicted of murder in Marysville car crash
Marysville, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy