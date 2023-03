San Jose decades: The 1980s

In the 1980s, Downtown San Jose began to transform into the one we know now. Photo via History San José

The Ford Motor plant. Photo via History San José

The construction of the Fairmont Hotel. Photo via History San José

Ahh, the 80s. “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John was at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks, and the Teddy Ruxpin toy was a hot commodity — but what was going on in the great 408 at the time?We’re back with another decade of San Jose’s history , and this time, we’re traveling back to🗳️ Mayors:(1975-1983),(1983-1991)— San Jose’s first professional theater company,, was founded and run out of the Montgomery Theatre before moving into what is now the Susan and Phil Hammer Theatre Center.— Thetradition kicked off its first year, before being named the “Christmas in the Park Parade” the next year.was founded in Mountain View by two former Xerox employees, named after Adobe Creek in Los Altos.— The, located where Great Mall now sits, closed after 28 years of operation.— The, NorCal’s first air-conditioned, enclosed mall, closed after 18 years in business.— Thewas founded and still remains the largest Sikh center of worship outside of India’s Golden Temple. San Jose-basedwas created — The, now called Ballet San Jose, was founded . The opened for nanotechnology and human-computer interaction.— Thenow the Signia by Hilton, opened in October of this year. Theopened and thewas founded.— The 17-storyopened and became the tallest building in San Jose at the time; it is now the sixth tallest.— The magnitude-6.9hit the Bay Area, shaking all of San Jose and collapsing buildings in Santa Cruz.