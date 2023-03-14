San Jose decades: The 1980s

Ahh, the 80s. “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John was at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks, and the Teddy Ruxpin toy was a hot commodity — but what was going on in the great 408 at the time?
📈 Population : 629,442 🗳️ Mayors: Janet Gray Hayes (1975-1983), Tom McEnery (1983-1991)
1980 — San Jose’s first professional theater company, San Jose Repertory Theatre , was founded and run out of the Montgomery Theatre before moving into what is now the Susan and Phil Hammer Theatre Center.
1981 — The San Jose Holiday Parade tradition kicked off its first year, before being named the “Christmas in the Park Parade” the next year.
1982 — SJ-based tech giant Adobe was founded in Mountain View by two former Xerox employees, named after Adobe Creek in Los Altos.
1983 — The Ford Motor plant , located where Great Mall now sits, closed after 28 years of operation.
1984 — The Mayfield Mall , NorCal’s first air-conditioned, enclosed mall, closed after 18 years in business.
1985 — The Sikh Gurdwara was founded and still remains the largest Sikh center of worship outside of India’s Golden Temple. San Jose-based Fry’s Electronics was created .
1986 — The San Jose Cleveland Ballet , now called Ballet San Jose, was founded . The IBM Almaden Research Center opened for nanotechnology and human-computer interaction.
1987 — The Fairmont Hotel, now the Signia by Hilton, opened in October of this year. The Japanese American Museum opened and the Chinese Historical and Cultural Project was founded.
1988 — The 17-story Fairmont Plaza opened and became the tallest building in San Jose at the time; it is now the sixth tallest.
1989 — The magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta earthquake hit the Bay Area, shaking all of San Jose and collapsing buildings in Santa Cruz.
