Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Las Vegas residents defend septic tanks as costly switch to sewer system proposed

By Greg Haas,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXiTA_0lIg2OSd00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homeowners with septic systems accused Nevada lawmakers Monday night of a “heavy-handed” move to target them with a costly requirement to get hooked up to municipal sewer systems.

In testimony opposing Assembly Bill 220 (AB220), residents said they appreciated efforts for the government to pay up to half the cost, but many still couldn’t afford it. And they think it’s unfair as they see growth all around them with new housing developments and apartments popping up everywhere.

1 in 5 residential water users over limit set by SNWA in bill designed to cut consumption

“Maybe we should stop building new homes here,” resident Ed Borelli said. “You go around the outskirt of town, everywhere there’s a new housing development. But yet we’re fighting for water but we allow these new homes to be built, and then we put restrictions upon the people who already live here and have homes. It’s not right and it’s not fair. It should be rethought.”

Resident Michele Tombari said it shouldn’t be up to homeowners to bear the cost, suggesting the government pay 100% of the cost. Another resident called for lawmakers to “grandfather in” the existing homes with septic tanks.

Borelli and Tombari both said the cost could be $37,000 or higher. Even if the government pays half, many people couldn’t afford it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euVr4_0lIg2OSd00
Andy Belanger of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

AB220 would affect about 15,000 property owners in Clark County, according to Andy Belanger of the Southern Nevada Water Authority. The bill requires the switch from a septic tank if the municipal sewer line is within 400 feet of the homeowner’s septic tank line. The bill also requires people with wells to get on municipal water lines if they are within 1,250 feet of a supply line.

The reason behind the requirement: Water in municipal sewer systems is recycled through treatment plants and sent downstream to Lake Mead, where it can be reused. Water in septic tanks is lost because it’s outside the system.

Residents are angry, even though they have years to get it done. The requirement’s deadline isn’t until 2054. They testified on Monday by calling in or showing up in person at the Grant Sawyer Building near downtown Las Vegas. The hearing was in Carson City.

Snowpack grows: How 2023 has bucked trends, and La Niña’s deceptions

In addition to complaints about unrestrained growth, many residents said they’re already doing a good job of conserving water, and connecting them to the system isn’t needed.

“I’ve been on a septic tank pretty much my whole life,” resident Cathleen Meehan said.

“As a child, we had a sign in the bathroom — mom wrote it up — ‘If it’s yellow, let it mellow. If it’s brown, flush it down.’ ” Meehan said the state should think about older people on a fixed income before approving the bill.

People with septic tanks understand the need to conserve water, many argued, pointing a finger at growth and the failure of politicians to reign it in.

Resident David Grant said, “It does feel like we’re being held hostage to a certain degree being forced to convert with the help of the feds.”

More objections raised points including fluoridated water, the inefficiency of water treatment plants and even immigration. “If water conservation is such a concern, why aren’t we halting immigration, because more population means more people,” one caller said.

“I think it’s a heavy-handed position,” Borelli said. “Is it going to really going save us that much water in the long run or are you just trying to get a cookie in your jar?”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Clark County expanding recreational facilities throughout Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV23 hours ago
Lake Mead water intake straw to be lowered
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Kratom ban proposed by Nevada lawmakers in AB322, sets offenses as misdemeanors
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Plane makes emergency landing on Las Vegas freeway, officials say
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
North Las Vegas neighbors host block party after evicting squatters
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Lombardo amends emergency declaration as flooding in Nevada continues
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Stop looking for ways to expand the failed 'war on drugs'
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
‘It was just so eerie,’ business owners, tourists reflect on Las Vegas Strip COVID-19 shutdown 3 years later
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Why cost of auto insurance has increased across Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Are there plans to construct a high-speed rail system connecting Las Vegas and Southern California?
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
March 17, 2020: When COVID-19 hit home for Las Vegas — TIMELINE
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
‘All the roads were like river,’ Moapa Valley wants more flood mitigation after recent storms
Moapa Valley, NV3 days ago
Recycling in Las Vegas can seem difficult. Here's what you can do
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Republic Services ramps up lawsuits against Nevadans over trash bills
Henderson, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas health care executive indicted for fixing wages of nurses
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Right to die bill would legalize medically assisted end-of-life care in Nevada
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Nevada Woman Died of Heat Stress While Waiting for Air Conditioning to Be Fixed, Family Claims in Lawsuit
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
31st annual K9 Trials returns to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV5 hours ago
Lovell Summit Road washed out, closed to travel
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Residents in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood staying put
North Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Overnight lane closures on I-515 to start Sunday night
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
Metro Police spot check Airbnbs but cause concern among guests
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Police search for individuals accused of stealing merchandise from southwest Las Vegas store
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Cat Controversy: Feral cats in City of North Las Vegas maintenance yard
North Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Gloria Dea, 1st magician on Las Vegas Strip, dies at age 100
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Las Vegas father-daughter backyard project may be torn down due to HOA regulations
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
What happened to the atomic test dummies?
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy