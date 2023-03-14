Open in App
George County, MS
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

George County Sheriff warns of scammers impersonating employees

By Cory Johnson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eoGvs_0lIg26eo00

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – The George County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam to defraud citizens where scammers impersonate GCSO employees.

GCSO said it has received reports of a scammer calling citizens and using the names of actual sheriff employees to claim that the person has warrants and will be arrested if they do not pay them.

New George County martial arts school hosting free self-defense class

The scammer claims that the targeted person has warrants and will be arrested if they do not pay the warrant. The victim is asked to go purchase money or gift cards and give the card information, or their bank account information, to the scammer

GCSO said it will never ask citizens to pay warrants or fines over the phone, especially with gift cards or money orders.

GCSO said anyone contacted by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, or any other law enforcement agency, who then asks for fines to be paid over the phone, hang up immediately.

The sheriff advises to not provide personal, bank account, or other financial information over the phone. If a citizen has questions regarding possible warrants or fines, they can always contact the office during business hours at 601-947-4811.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local George County, MS newsLocal George County, MS
Deputies looking for stolen SUV: George County Sheriff
Agricola, MS3 days ago
George County Sheriff looking for stolen camper, pick-up truck
Lucedale, MS4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man shot by unknown person in car on Brooke Avenue: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL19 hours ago
10 arrested in Glen Acres drug bust: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Spanish Fort, AL1 day ago
HPD asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen
Hattiesburg, MS1 day ago
Man kills both parents during argument in Spanish Fort neighborhood: BCSO
Spanish Fort, AL1 day ago
Argument over car battery turns deadly in Chatom: Police
Chatom, AL3 days ago
Pedestrian struck, killed by highway patrol in Forrest County
Hattiesburg, MS2 days ago
Early morning shooting draws heavy police presence in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg, MS2 days ago
Aubrey Shaw: Man stabs elderly couple to death
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Man allegedly steals golf cart from home, arrested: Baldwin County Sheriff
Frisco City, AL4 days ago
Family seeks help in funeral expenses for man fatally shot by Mobile police
Mobile, AL3 days ago
2 teens arrested after allegedly taking woman’s car at gunpoint: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL3 days ago
2 charged with murder in Heron Drive shooting: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL3 days ago
Toxicologist testifies Nakhla drunk at time of deadly wreck
Mobile, AL3 days ago
Spring breakers busted with drugs, guns on Baldwin Beach Express: Police
Summerdale, AL3 days ago
One shot during meetup to buy Xbox in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg, MS2 days ago
Mobile detective: Bank Nightlife victim killed in mistaken identity murder-for-hire
Mobile, AL4 days ago
Man arrested on multiple felony warrants after allegedly leading police on a pursuit
Mobile, AL4 days ago
Chatom PD investigating fatal shooting on Bay Avenue
Chatom, AL3 days ago
Mobile doctor had milliseconds to react to other car’s turn, prosecution expert acknowledges
Mobile, AL3 days ago
House in Moselle destroyed in Saturday fire
Moselle, MS9 hours ago
2 innocent bystanders shot when ‘altercation’ escalates: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL3 days ago
Hattiesburg teens arrested for shooting on Butler Avenue
Hattiesburg, MS3 days ago
Car crashes through gate, hits pole at business in Theodore
Theodore, AL5 hours ago
Woman struck, killed by passing Mississippi Highway Patrol car on state highway
Hattiesburg, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy