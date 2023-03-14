George County Sheriff warns of scammers impersonating employees

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. ( WKRG ) – The George County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam to defraud citizens where scammers impersonate GCSO employees.

GCSO said it has received reports of a scammer calling citizens and using the names of actual sheriff employees to claim that the person has warrants and will be arrested if they do not pay them.

The scammer claims that the targeted person has warrants and will be arrested if they do not pay the warrant. The victim is asked to go purchase money or gift cards and give the card information, or their bank account information, to the scammer

GCSO said it will never ask citizens to pay warrants or fines over the phone, especially with gift cards or money orders.

GCSO said anyone contacted by someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office, or any other law enforcement agency, who then asks for fines to be paid over the phone, hang up immediately.

The sheriff advises to not provide personal, bank account, or other financial information over the phone. If a citizen has questions regarding possible warrants or fines, they can always contact the office during business hours at 601-947-4811.

