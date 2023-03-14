Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

Global survey finds 81% of respondents experience poor sleep quality

By Michaela BourgeoisEmily BurrisKen Boddie,

5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – As March 13 marks National Sleep Awareness Week, sleep health company ResMed has released a new global survey revealing how people feel about their sleep.

“The findings show about 64% of the respondents believe they’re getting enough hours of sleep,” ResMed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carlos Nunez said. “But about 80% admitted to having at least one sign or symptom of sleep deprivation.”

Indicators of potential sleep disorders or disturbances include waking up excessively tired and staying tired all day, waking up with headaches, a sore throat or being drenched in sweat, Nunez explained.

The survey also revealed eight in 10 adults experience poor sleep, with women and older generations being less satisfied with their sleep.

“As we age, we do require a little bit less sleep, but to be honest, the recommendation you hear of seven to nine hours really are good for your entire life,” Nunez said.

Survey respondents reported stressors such as work, home life and anxiety disrupt their sleep, along with looking at phones before going to bed.

To get a better night’s sleep, the chief medical officer recommends having a set schedule of going to bed and waking up around the same time every day. He also suggests keeping the room dark, at a comfortable temperature and putting down phones at least an hour before going to bed.

“The light from the screen and the activation in your brain from doom-scrolling through TikTok, looking for that next funny cat video, keeps you awake. It doesn’t allow you to relax and let your brain turn off and go to sleep,” Nunez said.

He added that poor sleep can lead to an increased risk of diseases such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, high blood pressure and dementia.

