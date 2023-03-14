Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
WashingtonExaminer

Los Angeles prosecutors decline retrial of Harvey Weinstein on sexual assault charges

By Jack Birle,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUYKK_0lIg0pmU00


P rosecutors in Los Angeles , California, announced in court that they have declined to retry disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein on rape and sexual assault charges.

Weinstein was found guilty on one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault in December but was acquitted on one charge and had a hung jury for four other charges.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN SENTENCED TO 16 MORE YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson announced they would not pursue a retrial, and Judge Lisa Lench dismissed the charges that the jury could not come to a conclusion on, per the Associated Press .

The former movie producer was accused by three women, who were identified as Jane Doe 1, 2, and 3, and California first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, of crimes including rape and sexual battery. He was found guilty by a jury of both charges relating to Jane Doe 1 and the sexual battery charge against Jane Doe 3.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison last month, to be served after his 23-year prison sentence for crimes committed in New York. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in a New York court in March 2020 after being found guilty of sexual assault and rape in the Empire State.

The former titan in the film industry, who is credited as an executive producer in films such as Pulp Fiction and Scream , will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. He has maintained his innocence in the claims made against him and his lawyers say they intend to appeal the Los Angeles ruling, just as they have done with the New York ruling.

