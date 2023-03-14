Open in App
Saugus, MA
Saugus Cemetery cleanup scheduled for April 3

By Charlie McKenna,

5 days ago
SAUGUS — The spring cleanup at Riverside Cemetery is slated for April 3, the cemetery department announced Tuesday.

The Cemetery Commission asked members of the public to remove any personal, holiday, or seasonal items from the ground before the cleanup begins. All Veterans flags will be placed back on gravestones in May, prior to Memorial Day.

​For more information, contact the Cemetery Department at 781-231-4170 or email Stacy Billingsley at sbillingsley@saugus-ma.gov.

