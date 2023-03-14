Open in App
Visalia, CA
See more from this location?
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia police investigate shooting that left one man dead

By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta,

5 days ago

Visalia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Around 7:45 p.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers recieved multiple calls of shots fired in the 2900 block of South Fulgham Street, between Crestwood and Linwood elementary schools.

Roughly 10 minutes later, police were told a man was in the 1700 block of East Mineral King Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Officers responded to both locations and started their investigation.

The two calls were related, and the victim was able to get from Fulgham to Mineral King, roughly 5 miles away, in a vehicle, Sgt. Art Alvarez said.

No suspect information is available and the victim's name and age haven't been released. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Max Navo at 713-4234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the department's anonymous tip line at 713-4738.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Visalia police investigate shooting that left one man dead

