Open in App
Hattiesburg, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Temporary outage scheduled for WHLT due to maintenance

By Kaitlin Howell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akFcK_0lIfy5An00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A temporary outage will take place this week for WHLT 22 (CBS) and EHLT (CW) in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The channels will be offline from Wednesday, March 15 to Saturday, March 18 between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. each day.

Crews will perform maintenance and make improvements to the channels’ tower.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Williams Local Food and Restaurant Owner
Mendenhall, MS3 days ago
Mississippi man’s death prompts call for federal probe
Laurel, MS3 days ago
Rasheem Carter’s family releases independent autopsy results
Fayette, MS5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One shot during meetup to buy Xbox in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg, MS2 days ago
Pedestrian fatally struck by MHP vehicle in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg, MS2 days ago
Missing Mississippi man found with head severed, says attorney Ben Crump
Laurel, MS5 days ago
Four Mississippians sentenced in separate criminal cases
Hattiesburg, MS4 days ago
Hattiesburg Police Issue Warrant For Woman Wanted In Auto Burglary Investigation
Hattiesburg, MS5 days ago
Jones County man facing drug charges after raid
Laurel, MS4 days ago
Laurel Police Department finds illegal narcotics, guns, and alligator after multi-month investigation
Laurel, MS4 days ago
Man killed, two arrested after shooting in Laurel
Laurel, MS6 days ago
Hattiesburg Man Arrested After Trying To Purchase $45,000 Polaris With Stolen Identity
Hattiesburg, MS9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy