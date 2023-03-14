Temporary outage scheduled for WHLT due to maintenance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A temporary outage will take place this week for WHLT 22 (CBS) and EHLT (CW) in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The channels will be offline from Wednesday, March 15 to Saturday, March 18 between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. each day.

Crews will perform maintenance and make improvements to the channels’ tower.

