Pixel 8 Pro redesign revealed in first leaked renders

Google’s future phones are getting leaked like crazy, but that’s nothing new.

As reported by Smartprix , noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (commonly known as OnLeaks) has put together renders that give us a first look at the design of the Pixel 8 Pro, Google’s next flagship smartphone that is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.

Google Pixel Fold might launch in June for around $1,800

While the leak doesn’t give us an idea about the new features we can expect with the upcoming phone, it does give us an idea of what design changes Google is making with the next generation of the Pro lineup. As you can see below, the body of the Pixel 8 Pro appears to be completely redesigned, opting for more rounded corners than its predecessor.

You can also note some changes to the camera system, including the fact that the main cameras have all been integrated into one cutout and the addition of a new sensor underneath the flash. It’s currently unclear what that new sensor will be for.

Waze map now shows electric vehicle charging stations

According to the report, the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a 6.52-inch display with a punch-hole selfie camera. While that is the same front-facing camera layout as the Pixel 7 Pro, the current model features a 6.7-inch display, meaning that Google is opting for a slightly smaller form factor this time around.

That display size will put the Pixel 8 Pro in a sweet spot right in between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively. The rounded corners of the phone look similar to the form factor of the iPhone 11 and prior before Apple opted for its more squared-off, industrial design.

Google brings new AI-powered features to Gmail, Docs, and more

Google is rumored to potentially reveal the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at Google I/O, the company’s annual developer conference that is set to kick off on May 10, 2023. It is also expected to unveil the Pixel 7a, its upcoming midrange smartphone, at the event. That phone has also already been leaked, but instead of a render, someone already got their hands on an actual phone .

Google’s Pixel 7a will be the Android phone to beat in 2023

The post Pixel 8 Pro redesign revealed in first leaked renders appeared first on BGR .