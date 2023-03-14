DPS pursuit leads to crash, multiple subjects still at large

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A pursuit involving the Texas Department of Public Safety ended in a crash in Mesilla Park Tuesday. DPS said there were approximately 10-12 people in a black Nissan Titan and they are still looking for them.

It's unclear if the people involved in the crash are migrants.

DPS said one of its troopers had a pursuit on Northern Pass. The Nissan Titan then began travelling westbound on I-10 towards New Mexico. Another trooper as well as border patrol also pursued the vehicle.

The vehicle crashed on S. Main and Selway Rd.

