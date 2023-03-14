Open in App
Winchester, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Feds: Doctor from Winchester, Amherst had hidden camera devices containing child sex abuse videos, images

By Heather Alterisio,

5 days ago

Bradford Ferrick, 32, was arrested by the FBI at his Winchester home Tuesday.

A Massachusetts resident doctor, specializing in family medicine, has been accused of possessing more than 80 devices containing child sex abuse materials, including a hidden camera bracelet that recorded at least two videos of medical exams, according to criminal complaint documents.

Bradford Ferrick, 32, of Winchester and Amherst, was arrested by the FBI at his Winchester home Tuesday morning and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins’ office said in a statement.

Multiple searches of Ferrick’s residences in Winchester and Amherst led authorities to recover at least 80 devices containing child sex abuse images and videos, federal prosecutors said.

Ferrick started his medical residency with a focus on family medicine this past July with Baystate Franklin Family Medicine. He did rotations at facilities in at least Greenfield, Deerfield, and Springfield, officials said.

During a search of his Winchester residence on Feb. 13, state officials said they found 61 devices — including external hard drives, computers, cell phones, hidden camera systems, and SD cards — which allegedly contained thousands of images and videos of suspected child sex abuse materials.

Ferrick was arrested and released on home confinement after he posted bail in Woburn District Court.

On Feb. 17, state officials conducted another search of his home in Winchester and recovered 11 more devices, which allegedly contained sex abuse materials depicting victims who appear to be between the ages of 6 and 11.

Authorities searched a separate residence Ferrick was renting in Amherst on Feb. 21, leading them to seize eight more devices, including multiple hidden camera systems and USB storage devices. One of the hidden camera devices, which was designed to be worn as a bracelet, allegedly contained at least two videos of Ferrick administering medical exams.

Investigators allege that two minors can be heard and partially seen in the recordings.

A forensic review of all devices seized at both of Ferrick’s homes in Winchester and Amherst remains ongoing.

“I can think of no greater fear as a parent or guardian than potential harm coming to your child,” Rollins said in a statement. “Today we allege that this doctor, who held a position of trust with access to children, maintained child sexual abuse material. The investigation is active and ongoing.”

Members of the public with questions, concerns, or information relating to this case are asked to visit https://forms.fbi.gov/FerrickInvestigation.

“As members of law enforcement, the safety of children is our highest priority,” Rollins said. “Together, in close cooperation with the medical facilities where Dr. Ferrick was employed, we will do all that we can to identify the duration and scope of his alleged offenses and proceed accordingly and expeditiously.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Separating fact from fiction in the ‘Boston Strangler’ movie
Boston, MA2 days ago
Mayor Wu targets energy efficiency in 2 new steps to make Boston’s buildings greener
Boston, MA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boston man accused of trying to throw ‘imposter’ wife into Fort Point Channel
Boston, MA7 hours ago
Overdoses prompt Plymouth police to warn about street drugs: ‘It isn’t the ’80s’
Plymouth, MA16 hours ago
Norfolk DA opts to not prosecute Medfield barista accused of spitting into police officer’s drink
Medfield, MA2 days ago
Man charged in Bedford cold case murder allegedly offered to pay witness to provide false testimony
Bedford, MA2 days ago
Police investigating stabbing on Capen Street in Medford, suspect in custody
Medford, MA13 hours ago
Newton pizza shop robbed twice in 10 days, police seek suspects
Newton, MA1 hour ago
Salem police ask for help IDing person who abandoned pit bulls on city streets
Salem, NH5 hours ago
‘Rat it again’: Man accused of threatening people with his pet rat is arrested at MBTA station
Boston, MA2 days ago
Lowell postman allegedly attacked by minor with machete
Lowell, MA3 days ago
Easthampton woman, 23, charged in stabbing death of man she lived with
Easthampton, MA3 days ago
Boston police ask for public’s help in locating missing 14-year-old
Boston, MA1 day ago
Gardner Museum closes on 33rd heist anniversary due to climate protest
Boston, MA15 hours ago
T offers update on ceiling tile replacements after near-miss at Harvard Station
Boston, MA14 hours ago
Bargain hunt: Three cool Providence homes for under $350k
Providence, RI2 days ago
These are the best Irish pubs in New England, according to Yelp
Killington, VT2 days ago
Take a look at Boston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade
Boston, MA6 hours ago
82-year-old woman fatally struck by car while crossing street in Westwood
Westwood, MA2 days ago
Boston colleges warn students against ‘BORGs’ as St. Patrick’s Day approaches
Boston, MA3 days ago
New place, more space: Boston is building bigger apartments
Boston, MA2 days ago
New ceiling debris found on Boston T station floor wasn’t concrete, says MBTA
Boston, MA3 days ago
Avianca will soon fly between Boston and San Salvador
Boston, MA3 days ago
A developer proposed housing in Peabody. To stop it, the city bought the land.
Peabody, MA2 days ago
3 takeaways from the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Wild
Boston, MA1 day ago
Ticketmaster to refund some fees paid by Cure fans
Mansfield, MA2 days ago
Reported details of Jonnu Smith trade show how much salary cap space Patriots saved
Boston, MA2 days ago
The Cure tried to keep prices low. But Ticketmaster fees cost more than the tickets.
Mansfield, MA3 days ago
World Baseball Classic: 4 things to know now that pool play is over
Boston, MA2 days ago
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast
Boston, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy