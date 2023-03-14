Open in App
Raleigh, NC
Sportsnaut

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (knee) likely done for season

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will likely miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, TSN reported Tuesday.

Svechnikov, 22, is out indefinitely after suffering the injury in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

He is expected to get a second opinion on his injured ACL as early as Tuesday, per the TSN report.

“Andrei had an MRI on Monday afternoon, and had a consultation with our team doctors,” said general manager Don Waddell. “In the interest of being thorough, we are continuing to gather information along with Andrei to make the best decision for his health. We will provide further information after a decision is made.”

Svechnikov has 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games this season.

In 347 games, Svechnikov has 264 points (112 goals, 152 assists). He was selected by Carolina with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft.

–Field Level Media

