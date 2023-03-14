Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Chargers give running back Austin Ekeler permission to seek trade

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Irwro_0lIfsdGE00

The Los Angeles Chargers granted running back Austin Ekeler’s request to seek a trade, his agent said Tuesday.

Agent Cameron Weiss confirmed the information to ESPN, which reported the two sides failed to make progress on a new contract.

Ekeler, 27, is scheduled to make $6.25 million this season, the final year of a four-year contract he signed in 2020.

The former undrafted free agent led the NFL in touchdowns from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons.

Ekeler rushed for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 107 passes for 722 yards and five scores in 17 starts last season.

He has gained 7,175 yards from scrimmage and scored 63 touchdowns in 89 games (54 starts) over six seasons.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two-time Pro Bowl receiver signs with Carolina Panthers
Charlotte, NC5 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs reportedly engaged in trade talks for three-time Pro Bowl selection Laremy Tunsil
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Detroit Lions pounce on 2022’s NFL interception leader in free agency
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Sports World Is Praying For Shaquille O'Neal Tonight
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs among NFL teams reportedly in the mix for Odell Beckham Jr.
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT15 hours ago
Utah State cheerleader has blunt reaction to viral fame
Logan, UT1 day ago
Kansas City Chiefs land major under-the-radar steal in NFL free agency
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly interested in bringing back former defensive star on one condition
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
NFL insider reveals what Las Vegas Raiders needed to pay to acquire No. 1 pick
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
Tennessee Titans signing linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair to one-year deal
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
Panthers sign former Vikings WR Adam Thielen
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Tennessee Titans All-Pro Kevin Byard could be on the move: 3 ideal destinations
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Austin Reaves’ big night sends Lakers past Magic
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Minnesota Vikings mentioned as a good fit for Lamar Jackson trade
Minneapolis, MN11 hours ago
Washington Commanders boss reportedly took a $10M salary for years while other NFL owners did not
Washington, DC2 days ago
Washington Commanders’ free agency approach signifies pending sale of team
Washington, DC7 hours ago
Reports: Texans trade Brandin Cooks, re-sign Laremy Tunsil
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Warriors face Rockets looking for first road win since All-Star break
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Seattle Seahawks steal away Giants defensive star in NFL free agency
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Clippers beat Blazers for 5th win in 6 games
Portland, OR1 hour ago
Kansas City Chiefs mock draft 2023: Strengthening the dynasty
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Report: Eagles reach deal with QB Marcus Mariota
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Danny Lee prevails in playoff to win at LIV Golf Tucson
Marana, AZ1 hour ago
Pittsburgh Steelers signing guard Isaac Seumalo
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy