Pritzker and his team take part in talks with hopes for Chicago to host DNC in 2024

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Governor JB Pritzker and wealthy corporate leaders are upping the game as they seek to host the 2024 Democratic convention in Chicago.

Chicago is competing against New York and Atlanta for the convention that’s expected to cost up to $100 million.

Governor JB Pritzker and a team that includes his sister, the former commerce secretary, Penny Pritzker, businessman Michael Sacks, Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts and Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea are in talks about funding the whole event.

Natalie Edelstein, a spokesperson for the Chicago bid, spoke to POLITICO .

“The governor has spoken directly to Joe Biden and committed that Chicago has the ability to fund the convention.”

The President of the Chicago Federation of Labor, Robert Reiter, said:

“We have a strong fundraising community that will be able to raise the money for the convention and not create any debt for the DNC, the city of Chicago or the state of Illinois.

