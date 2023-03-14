Gun storage bill to be signed by Governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – House Bill 9 , also known as ‘Bennie’s Bill, ‘ will be signed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Tuesday. The bill makes it a crime to negligently store a firearm and allow a child to misuse the weapon.

The bill is named after Bennie Hargrove, the Washington Middle School student who was killed by another student on campus after taking his father’s firearm. Wednesday, March 8, the bill received its final legislative approval in the House. The governor is scheduled to sign the bill Tuesday afternoon at the Roundhouse.

