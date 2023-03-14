Open in App
FOX 16 News

Little Rock Post Office holding job fair, $19+ per hour

By Alex Kienlen,

5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The United States Postal Service is holding a job fair in Little Rock Thursday.

A USPS spokesperson said the job fair would take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its main post office at 600 E. Capitol Avenue. The service has positions available as mail carriers, both rural and city.

As possible recession looms, these fields have best job security: report

A City Carrier Assistant position starts at $19.33 per hour, and a Rural Carrier Associate position begins at $19.94 per hour. Both jobs list health insurance and paid leave available.

Applicants should be over 18 years old, or 16 years old with a high school diploma. Passing a background check and drug screening is required, as is a medical assessment.

A safe driving record is also required for carriers.

Economy adds 311K jobs in February, unemployment rises to 3.6 percent

An online application is available for those who cannot attend the job fair.

