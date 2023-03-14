Florida man buys scratch-off ticket at Food Mart, wins $1 million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is $1 million richer after he purchased a $50 scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced that William Rundall, 69, of Astatula, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

Officials said Rundall chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the lottery, Rundall bought the winning ticket from Food Mart located at 13512 Georgia Avenue in Astatula. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game – and it also has the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

