Astatula, FL
WFLA

Florida man buys scratch-off ticket at Food Mart, wins $1 million

By Kaycee Sloan,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsMMi_0lIfpU9w00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is $1 million richer after he purchased a $50 scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced that William Rundall, 69, of Astatula, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

Officials said Rundall chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

‘Florida Man’ series to begin streaming on Netflix next month

According to the lottery, Rundall bought the winning ticket from Food Mart located at 13512 Georgia Avenue in Astatula. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game – and it also has the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

