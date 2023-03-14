Rockport police seek missing 15-year-old

Marley Castillo was last seen on Monday leaving a home on Doctor’s Run in Rockport.

The Rockport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Marley Castillo.

A photo of Marley Castillo provided by Rockport police. Authorities asked citizens to note that Castillo’s hair is now curly. Rockport Police Department

Castillo was last seen on Monday leaving a home on Doctor’s Run shortly after 10 p.m. Residents in the area and surrounding towns should review any home security footage they have, police said.

Castillo is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with red-brown curly hair. She has a small scar on her forehead above the bridge of her nose. The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, slippers, and pajama pants, carrying red Nike sneakers.

Castillo is said to frequent Gloucester, Hamilton, Salem, and Lynn.

Anyone who believes they have footage of or information about Castillo is asked to call the Rockport Police Department at 978-546-1212.