Urbana Police respond to two-vehicle crash, Champaign woman ticketed

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Monday where a Champaign woman was ticketed.

Urbana Police Lt. Michael Cervantes released a statement saying that the crash happened at the intersection of University and Broadway Avenues just before 8 p.m. One of the vehicles was initially reported to have been on fire, but Lt. Cervantes said that was found to be untrue.

Police said an adult and three juveniles occupied one of the cars, and two adults occupied the other car. Both adults from the second car were transported to a local hospital for evaluation following the crash. Their vehicle was towed due to damage from the crash.

Officials said a 35-year-old Champaign woman was cited for running a red light.

No fatalities were reported. Lt. Cervantes said there were also no indications of potentially fatal injuries.

