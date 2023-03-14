Open in App
Kingsport, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

WCSO: Kingsport man charged with child abuse, vandalizing vehicle

By Emily Hibbitts,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLIa9_0lIfpEHY00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man was charged with aggravated child abuse after he allegedly woke two children up, put them in the backseat of his truck and proceeded to vandalize a vehicle, police said.

Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies reportedly responded to a hit and run at the 100 block of Captain’s Lane in Gray.

Va. police reveal details in death of Kingsport hit and run suspect

Deputies then spotted the truck allegedly fleeing the scene on North Roan Street and made contact with the driver, Daniel Powell, 24, of Kingsport. Powell reportedly had two children in the back seat of the truck.

Powell told deputies he woken the children up, put them in the back seat of the truck and traveled to Captain’s Lane to cause damage to a vehicle at a home, a WCSO release stated.

Powell allegedly “pushed a vehicle” at the residence about 20 feet across a lawn, causing major damage to the vehicle, the WCSO said. He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect, vandalism and leaving the scene of an accident.

Johnson City woman in critical condition after I-26 crash

The children’s legal guardian arrived on the scene and took custody of both, according to the WCSO.

Powell was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on March 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Affidavit: Murder suspect told police she strangled mother before starting Kingsport house fire
Kingsport, TN4 days ago
8-year-old boy saves family from Gray house fire
Gray, TN2 days ago
Washington Co./Johnson City EMS training on children’s restraints in ambulances
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
JCPD: Kingsport man arrested after allegedly fleeing from Johnson City police
Johnson City, TN12 hours ago
Knoxville man arrested in JC after allegedly fleeing traffic stop
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
1 injured in machine accident at Bulls Gap manufacturing facility, officials say
Bulls Gap, TN11 hours ago
Erwin PD arrests 2 in undercover meth operation
Erwin, TN2 days ago
Fatal car fire in Greeneville church parking lot ruled an accident
Greeneville, TN3 days ago
JCPD officer involved in crash, both parties injured
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Kingsport man charged in 2022 officer-involved shooting booked into Sullivan County Jail
Kingsport, TN4 days ago
1 injured after collision involving tractor-trailer in Hampton
Hampton, TN7 hours ago
UPDATE: NB lane of Highway 19E reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Hampton
Hampton, TN12 hours ago
Multi-vehicle crash closes NB lane in Hampton
Hampton, TN12 hours ago
Fire department investigating Johnson City house fire
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Sullivan County pursuit ends in Scott County crash, police report
Kingsport, TN4 days ago
Kingsport woman charged with murder, arson in mother’s death
Kingsport, TN5 days ago
Caitlin Crum’s family still seeking answers after her death
Greeneville, TN4 days ago
Bill Sorah retires as Bristol, TN City Manager
Bristol, TN2 days ago
BTPD retired narcotics K9 succumbs to cancer
Bristol, TN4 days ago
KFD investigating early morning fire
Kingsport, TN4 days ago
Hawkins Co. Humane Society in search of future pet owners
Rogersville, TN4 days ago
Holston Habitat to dedicate ‘recycled’ Johnson City home to new family
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
Local contractor adding 200 apartments in 2 projects
Jonesborough, TN2 days ago
‘Rockin’ for Rescues’ happening this April in Greeneville
Greeneville, TN3 days ago
Greene Co. Humane Society hosts open house celebration for new facility
Greeneville, TN1 day ago
Bluff City alderwoman asks to resign
Bluff City, TN3 days ago
City leaders say Bristol, Va. train station ready for passenger routes
Bristol, VA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy