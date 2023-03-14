Open in App
Cameron, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley food truck wants to create farm to table line

By D.K. Wright,

5 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) A local food truck chef is reaching out to area farmers in hopes of doing a portion of his business as strictly farm-to-table.

Josey Stern of Cameron opened Izzy’s Food Truck & Catering in 2021.

Now he’d like to collaborate with area farmers who have fruits, vegetables or meats he can incorporate into dishes featured on his food truck.

He already uses items from his grandfather’s and his brother’s farms.

“We’ll have jalapeños that we’ll be growing and that will be for the honey jalapeño,” Stern said. “We’ll actually add our honey from our beehives to that burger. We raise pork. I’ve been producing pork for a while. We’re going to do a sausage inspired burger, maybe a breakfast burger, and cure and smoke some bacon for that one as well.”

“I love that all of his food is fresh,” said Nicci Elliott, employee of Truist Bank in Moundsville and customer of Izzy’s. “The meat’s always high quality. He brings stuff from his own farm. So it’s a fantastic experience, lots of flavor.”

Stern urges area farmers to reach out to him on Facebook or on his website, Izzy’sfoodtruckandcatering.com.

Once the season opens, Izzy’s Food Truck can be seen in Cameron, Moundsville, Wheeling, Bethlehem, West Liberty and various fairs and festivals.

Stern is a graduate of WVNCC’s culinary arts program and still works there as well.

