Open in App
Crestview, FL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Police: Crestview man charged with attempted murder for apartment complex shooting

By Kimber Collins,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NE5HW_0lIfkrW800

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Crestview Police Department made an arrest after a shooting incident at the Bent Creek Apartments on Saturday, March 11.

According to a news release, officers responded to the complex on Bent Creek Rd. for a victim claiming she had been shot at while sitting inside her car.

Florida man caught selling meth sentenced to 15 years in prison

Police interviewed multiple witnesses at the scene that said the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument between four to five people at the complex. Witnesses identified the shooter as 19-year-old Ja’Lonta J. Durm.

The victim told police she was able to drive away after her car had been shot at and is ok.

Officers found Durm Monday, March 13, and charged him with Attempted Murder, Shooting a Deadly Missile into an Occupied Vehicle, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Criminal Mischief with more than $1000 in Damages, and Discharging a Firearm in Public or Residential Property.

Durm is being held on a $605,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Niceville Police searching for multiple credit card thieves
Niceville, FL3 days ago
2 dead in head-on crash on U.S. 29, 1 driver unidentified: Florida Hwy. Patrol
Molino, FL2 days ago
There are 3 women on Florida's death row. Here's the killers' backstories.
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man faces charges for burglarizing vehicles in Mary Esther neighborhood
Mary Esther, FL1 day ago
House fire claims child’s life in Pensacola
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Family says 9-year-old called 911 to deadly Downtown Pensacola house fire, saving siblings
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Police: Patient Baker Acted after pulling out gun in Gulf Breeze Hospital
Gulf Breeze, FL2 days ago
Deputies track car chase suspect with drones, K9s, Crestview man arrested
Crestview, FL4 days ago
Alabama man found guilty of killing Century man with propane tank
Century, FL3 days ago
TAKEN INTO CUSTODY LAST NIGHT
Crestview, FL4 days ago
Ensley woman on death row wants conviction, sentence dismissed
Ensley, FL3 days ago
Firefighters beat blaze at four-story Freeport home
Freeport, FL13 hours ago
Iowa man dies in single-car crash near Brewton Friday: ALEA
Brewton, AL1 day ago
Fort Walton Beach woman charged for voting while on probation for DUI
Fort Walton Beach, FL4 days ago
Family, friends honor life of 23-year-old killed in Pensacola nightclub shooting
Pensacola, FL4 days ago
City looks at closing Pensacola night club after 3 deadly shootings
Pensacola, FL5 days ago
Deputies: Man who robbed Walton County hotel at gunpoint arrested in Mississippi
Jacksonville, FL5 days ago
81-year-old woman killed in Fort Walton Beach crash, State trooper reports
Fort Walton Beach, FL4 days ago
Man gets entangled in cement mixer, dies: Escambia Co. Fire
Cantonment, FL4 days ago
Destin bar owner arrested for serving alcohol after hours, Okaloosa Co. Deputies
Destin, FL5 days ago
1 critically injured after head-on collision on Green Acres Rd, State trooper reports
Mary Esther, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy