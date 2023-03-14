Bill to eliminate, prevent duplicative government programs introduced

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – A press release says on Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul and Senator Maggie Hassan introduced the Duplication Scoring Act, which seeks to reduce the size of government by eliminating duplicative programs and prevent further duplication within the federal government.

Sen. Paul said, “As we fight to rein in current wasteful spending, this reform would better enable Congress to make more fully informed decisions by adding a layer of oversight that will help stop waste in government before it ever happens.”

Officials say The Duplication Scoring Act seeks to prevent the passage of fragmented, overlapping and duplicative government programs by:

Requiring the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review each committee-reported bill or joint resolution and determine if it at risk of duplicating or overlapping with an existing program, office, or initiative previously identified in a GAO duplication, fragmentation and overlap report.

Requiring GAO to submit this assessment to the director of the Congressional Budget Office and the corresponding committee.

The document is below.

