Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

Storm related road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

By Lily Dallow,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMDtw_0lIfhwp800

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Amidst the storms hitting the central coast, County officials along with Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provided the following status of highway and road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

To search traffic updates on a specific highway provided by Caltrans, click here.

Santa Barbara County road closures (south to north) , provided by the county and Caltrans

  • Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara:
    • Padaro Ln bridge closure
    • Bella Vista from Romero Canyon to Ladera Ln
    • E Mountain Dr from Ashley Rd to Cold Springs Rd
  • Goleta:
    • Calle Real from Patterson Ave to Kellogg Ave
  • South Coast Mountains:
    • East Camino Cielo from Painted Cave Rd to Gibraltar
    • Stagecoach from Paradise to Highway 154
    • Gibraltar Rd closure about 500' north of Santa Barbara city limit
  • Gaviota coast:
    • Refugio Rd from W Camino Cielo to 4.3 miles south of Highway 246 – impassable
    • Refugio Rd 3.5 mile marker until W Camino Cielo
  • Santa Ynez Valley
    • Figueroa Mountain Rd 6.5 mile marker north from Highway 154
    • Foxen Canyon Rd at 2.8 mile marker – single lane, alternating traffic
    • N Refugio Rd 4.3 mile marker south of Highway 246 – impassable
    • Alisal Rd – Nojoqui Falls Park is not accessible
  • Lompoc:
    • Highway 135 from Bell St to Harris Grade Rd
    • Drum Canyon Rd from Highway 246 at Santa Rosa Ranch mile marker 4.2 to south of Centennial mile marker 3.1
    • San Miguelito Canyon Rd at Miguelito Park
  • Santa Maria / Orcutt ( click here for an interactive map of the city of Santa Maria ):
    • Highway 1 is closed in both directions from Black Rd to Solomon Rd
    • Bedford Pl from Miles Ave to Lakeview Rd
    • Tepusquet Rd from Santa Maria Mesa Rd to Highway 166
    • Bonita School Road Crossing
    • W Main St is closed at the Guadalupe Dunes Park Kiosk
  • New Cuyama:
    • Aliso Park Rd from Foothill Rd west to south and at Aliso Park entrance

San Luis Obispo County road closures (south to north), provided by the county and Caltrans

  • Nipomo:
    • Division St – Riverside Rd to South Las Flores Dr
  • Oceano / Pismo Beach:
    • S 4th St from Highway 1 to end of County Maintained portion
  • Avila Beach:
    • Avila Beach Dr from San Luis Bar Dr to Ontario Rd
    • San Luis Bay Dr from east of Highway 101 to Monte Rd
  • San Luis Obispo:
    • Tank Farm Rd from Long St to Santa Fe St
    • Marsh St on and off-ramps on Highway 101
    • Southbound Highway 101 lane closure from Cuesta Springs Rd to Stagecoach Rd
  • Morro Bay / Cayucos
    • Intermittent closures on Highway 41 near Old Morro Rd and Atascadero Creek Bridge for slide cleanup
    • One lane closure both south and northbound Highway 1 at Toro Creek Rd and from Old Creek Rd to 13th St
  • Atascadero:
    • Full overnight closure of Highway 41 from San Gabriel Rd to Los Altos Rd due to slide activity
  • Ragged Point / Big Sur:
    • Highway 1 full closure at Ragged Point
    • Highway 1 full closure from north of Sand Dollar Day Use to South of Deetjen's Big Sur Inn

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

For updating weather conditions, click here for your latest forecast.

Click here for updating traffic conditions.

Be the first to know breaking news on the Central Coast. Download the News Channel 3-12 app.

The post Storm related road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

